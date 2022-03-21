The big Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is still coming

CD Projekt Red has re-confirmed that a big Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is in development. As part of today’s announcement of The Witcher 4 on Unreal Engine 5, CDPR has made its first mention in some time of the major Cyberpunk DLC.

“For the next instalment in The Witcher series of videogames we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5,” the devs say in a tweet. “However, REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.”

It’s no surprise that the DLC will remain on the same engine, but it’s the first we’ve heard about the release in quite a while. Beyond the smaller pieces of free DLC which have already been arriving for Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has not spoken in much explicit detail about what to expect from the larger expansions. The studio said prior to launch that Cyberpunk would receive “more” DLC than The Witcher 3, which received two major expansions, but we didn’t hear much about the big DLC while CDPR was scrambling to get out the game’s numerous patches.

There are no details on when we can expect this expansion to be revealed. However, it seems the developers are quite excited to tell you about it when the time comes.

And I can’t wait for a time when more could be revealed about the #Cyberpunk2077 expansion ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/MvLkXibjkA — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) March 21, 2022

For more RPG games, you can follow that link.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 Humble Store $59.99 $29.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.