Cyberpunk 2077 players can “expect more” DLC than The Witcher 3

One of the greatest attractions of The Witcher 3 was its DLC, which included 16 free content packs and two full expansions. Coming into Cyberpunk 2077, players can expect more of the same and then some, according to developer CD Projekt Red.

During a conference call on the first half of 2020, one of the questions concerned the post-game support for the RPG game, and whether it’d follow a similar trajectory to Geralt’s many adventures. The answer is yes, with even more in the pipeline this time around. “Yes, you can expect a similar path after release,” Adam Kiciński, president and joint-CEO of CD Projekt, said. “You can expect more, actually.”

Given we’re so close to the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, Kiciński says the roadmap for all the content coming to the cyberpunk game will be revealed soon. “As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon,” he said. “A series of free DLCs

and expansions will be described – as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.”

CD Projekt’s leaned into comparisons with The Witcher 3 before, calling Cyberpunk 2077 a much, much deeper role-playing experience. Between what we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 weapons, all the different life paths, the cyberware, the Night City factions, and Night City locations, it’s not hard to imagine this being quite the time-consuming action-adventure game.

We don’t yet have the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, but we do know it won’t take up 200 GB of space. Geralt will be joining his science fiction brethren on the latest hardware, too, as The Witcher 3 owners are getting a free next-gen upgrade.