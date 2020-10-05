Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold – so it probably won’t get delayed again

In news that’ll please fans eagerly awaiting the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, the upcoming PC game has gone gold. CD Projekt Red took to Twitter to reveal the news ahead of the cyberpunk game’s November launch date, with several devs expressing some joy, too.

If you’re not sure what going gold means, it reflects that the game is playable from start to finish. It doesn’t mean it’s entirely done, as developers will be going through to squish bugs, balance things out, and get everything in top shape for launch. With a full month to go before the big release, though, it’s heartening to hear that the game is nearly there, and probably won’t be delayed again.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s shifting launch window has been a persistent topic this year. The game was initially set to come out April 16 but was pushed back to September, and then November. Back when Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed for a second time in June, the developer said it was finished top to bottom, but required a lot of balancing and bug fixing.

“Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready,” the developer said at the time. “‘Ready when it’s done’ is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it’s something we live by even when we know we’ll take the heat for it.”

CD Projekt Red also grabbed headlines recently after a report revealed that the developer was introducing six-day weeks to make sure Cyberpunk 2077 hit its deadline.

I really proud feeling! Can not wait for you all to get your hands on it soon https://t.co/YlWHiNUoJY — Max Pears (@MaxPears) October 5, 2020

Studio head Adam Badowski took to Twitter to address that, explaining the team “understands” the push towards release, and that everyone will be “well compensated” to the tune of 10% of the company’s profit shared among them, and pay for overtime.