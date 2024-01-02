Cyberpunk 2077 dev to stay independent, no interest in being acquired

In the wake of a trend of video game companions swallowing others in recent years, Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt Red has recently expressed wanting to retain its independence. The studio doesn’t want to be brought out or part of a much bigger corporation. CD Projekt Red will instead aim to become “even bigger and even stronger” in the upcoming years on its own merits.

According to an interview with the Polish site Parkiet, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski set the record straight about the rumors speculating the studio would get acquired after its initial blunder with Cyberpunk 2077. Internally, the team values independence and has always had a clear, hard stance on being acquired by a corporation – going so far as to implement regulations to prevent a hostile takeover of the RPG maker.

“We are not interested in including us in some larger entity,” Kicinski explained during the interview. “We’ve worked all our lives for the position we have now. And we believe that in a few years, we will be even bigger and even stronger…independence is really appealing, it’s a kind of freedom.”

Furthermore, Kicinski clarified that CD Projekt Red is “not planning acquisitions at the moment” but is “open to ideas that could accelerate the implementation of [its] strategy.”

Naturally, this means the studio seems only interested in buying if it were to support ongoing development projects like The Witcher 4, The Witcher Remake, and so on. “We are not interested in purchases that would only aim to include acquired companies in our group and consolidate their financial results,” Kicinski continued. “We see no value in this.”

With CD Projekt Red off the table for acquisition, the team has turned inward to carve out the structure of The Witcher 4 and plans to push technical boundaries while developing with Unreal Engine 5. There are quite a lot of things happening at the studio, and hopefully, we’ll be able to see what it has been cooking up soon.

