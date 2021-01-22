Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 is live, and “lays the groundwork” for the game to get fixed

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 is now live on PC, as well as consoles and Stadia. The devs say this update “lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches”, and features a fair few fixes in its own right, including those “various stability improvements” that we patch note connoisseurs know and love. In more practical terms, we’ve memory usage improvements, crash fixes, and a load of quest and save bugs getting addressed.

The full patch notes include “memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more,” as well as “various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).”

The update also takes further action on the save file corruption issue after the hotfix a month ago, by trimming the excess file size from existing saves. This won’t fix files that have already been corrupted, but should make your future saves a bit safer.

The bigger chunk of the patch notes have a load of fixes for various quest bugs, and you can see all the details on those on the official site.

CD Projekt says “we will continue this work in patch 1.2 and other upcoming updates. At the same time we will keep fixing the bugs you encounter and listening to your feedback on how to improve the overall game experience.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s free DLC has been delayed in favour of more urgent patches, and there are plenty more issues for the devs to address – especially as we look toward our friends on consoles. For more RPG games, you can follow that link.

