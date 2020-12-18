CD Projekt will provide Cyberpunk 2077 refunds “out of our own pocket if necessary”

If you, loyal PCGamesN reader, are currently playing Cyberpunk 2077, you might be having a good time. After all, the PC version has its bugs, but it’s mostly functional. Not so for the console editions. The PlayStation 4 version has been removed from sale, Xbox is expanding its refund options specifically for this game, and now CD Projekt says it will make sure players will get refunds “out of our own pocket if necessary”.

“We’d like you to know that our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has a valid proof of purchase to receive a refund”, CD Projekt says in its latest yellow damage control square. “We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary.”

CD Projekt says it will offer refunds via its [email protected] address until December 21, for those who are unable to get a refund from their retailer. You’ll need to provide a proof of purchase. The company says this is a “one-time initiative”, and standard digital purchases through console or PC storefronts will still be handled through their normal refund processes.

Most retailers do not accept returns of opened games, though special exceptions are being made for Cyberpunk. Best Buy announced via its customer support forums that it would accept “returns for select opened Cyberpunk 2077 SKU’s through December 21”.

Might some other RPG games be of interest in these trying times?