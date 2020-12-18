Cyberpunk 2077 gets its first discount eight days after launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is out and, well… *gestures around*. CD Projekt’s latest is doing well enough on PC, where the bugs have been mostly (if not entirely) limited to goofy visual glitches, but the console versions have been bad, particularly on the original 2013-model PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Well, hey, if you’re on the fence, you can now grab a console edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for a nice little discount.

Both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are available for $49.99 USD, a $10 savings off the $59.99 MSRP. The deal has already been price-matched by Amazon, as well. Amazon previously offered the physical PC release for under $50 ahead of launch, but this appears to be the first notable discount after release.

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date was December 10. To emphasize – I know time is a blur right now – eight days have passed since then. Discounts on big games come faster than ever these days and are by no means a singular indicator of failed launch, but… that’s barely a week, my friends.

At this rate, the console version of Cyberpunk is going to be an important piece of gaming history, so if you want to own it, by all means go ahead. If you want a substantially better version of the game, though, you could purchase Cyberpunk 2077 from the Humble Store here.

CD Projekt has announced it will ensure players can refund retail editions of Cyberpunk 2077 through December 21.