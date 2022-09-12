The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2077 expansions, and sequel outlined by CDPR

The Witcher 4, further Cyberpunk 2077 universe expansions, and a possible Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, are outlined and hinted at by CD Projekt Red, as the RPG developer and GOG owner posts questions from its latest earnings call.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was recently confirmed as the first and only DLC expansion for CDPR’s sandbox RPG, though the developer says it has plans to expand the game’s universe beyond just DLC packs, hinting at further projects like the Netflix Edgerunner anime, and a possible Cyberpunk sequel.

“We’ve decided to develop one major expansion,” says Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s vice president of business development. “Having said that, we’re totally committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this CP expansion. We’ve invested a lot of time and effort into building this franchise and we definitely want to build on top of what is there right now – new stories, new experiences, new content – not just in the videogame format. In terms of expansions there’s going to be just one major expansion; however, there’s going to be new stuff.”

Particularly in reference to “developing the Cyberpunk IP further” and “new stories, new experiences, new content,” CDPR seems to suggest that further games in the Cyberpunk universe, potentially a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, could be in the works. Indeed, Nowakowski’s comment about expanding the franchise “not just in the videogame format” might imply that, although other, parallel Cyberpunk content, like the Netflix series, is being planned, further videogame projects are being considered, too.

More solid information is offered on a potential The Witcher 4, and a whole new trilogy saga of Witcher games, which is apparently being developed using the Unreal Engine.

“We are in pre-production, that is the first phase of development,” says Adam Kicińsk, CDPR’s president and joint CEO. “We are where we should be and the game is being developed on UE. Of course, now, we’re pre-producing the first game – but we have more than one game in mind. Our first saga consisted of three games…for now we’re working on the first game from the second Witcher saga.”

CDPR also recently released official modding tools for Cyberpunk 2077, and is planning to release a next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 on PC later this year, with Kicińsk confirming, in CDPR’s September 8 earnings call, “we are on track to release the game in Q4,” meaning it should launch before the end of 2022. With new Cyberpunk and The Witcher projects apparently under development, it seems CD Projekt Red has a lot in the works.

