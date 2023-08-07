Dark and Darker now has a publisher, may launch in early access today

Dark and Darker, the Diablo-esque fantasy RPG game, now officially has a publisher. Following a lawsuit against developer Ironmace due to alleged similarities with an unannounced game (currently entitled P3) from Dark and Darker‘s former publisher, Nexon, the game was removed from several storefronts, including Steam. Despite this, as well as an alleged police raid, Ironmace has remained adamant that the game would still release.

On Monday, August 7, the Dark and Darker team confirmed in the game’s Discord that it has found a publisher for the game: Chaf Games. This has been confirmed by developer ‘Graysun,’ who writes “Chafgames is our official partner and they are also helping us prepare. Thank you!”

At the time of writing, the game is now available for purchase via Chaf Games’ website, with the standard edition coming in at $35, and the Founders Edition at $50. The latter allows you to become a ‘Trailblazer,’ which seems to grant you access to future content – specifically dungeons.

Dark and Darker is currently listed as ‘coming soon’, as shown in the image of the official listing, screenshotted by PCGamesN.

Additionally, as noted in a YouTube video by Lukas ‘poshypop,’ a leaked article from Dark and Darker’s official website claims that “Dark and Darker launches in early access.” Given that the article is dated Monday, August 7, that implies that game will drop at some point today.

Several Reddit threads warn of downloading third-party clients claiming to be the game’s launcher, which Graysun has also debunked. They make reference to a “Dark and Darker launcher,” implying that the game will have its own downloadable client.

PCGamesN has reached out to Ironmace for an official statement on both the new publisher, and the potential that early access drops today. When we here more, we’ll update this page.

For now, though, if you’re looking to see what all of the fuss is about or, alternatively, get your hands on the game ahead of the Dark and Darker release date, we have a Dark and Darker classes guide right here to help you choose your in-game persona.