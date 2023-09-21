Dark and Darker has taken fantasy lovers by storm with its gritty setting and unique gameplay since Ironmace Games’ recent release of the game. While its launch seemingly happened out of the blue, Dark and Darker instantly became a hit. Whether you love its range of classes or its competitive grind, you’re sure to find something appealing within it. The addictive game gets continuously better, as Ironmace steadily updates Dark and Darker, with the latest patch bringing massive changes to the Cleric and Rogue classes.

If you play as a Cleric in Dark and Darker, you’ll be excited to learn that the recent update brings with it a variety of base stat buffs to the class. From increased strength to a better base will, the RPG game‘s tanky healer is a lot more appealing now. The Cleric stat increases apply pretty much across the board, even affecting resourcefulness. The other class that gets a massive overhaul with Ironmace’s latest patch is the Rogue.

Sadly, Rogue players aren’t getting similar buffs on every stat. They are, however, seeing an increase in resourcefulness and getting a new Hide Mastery perk. Some of the less positive changes Rogues can expect include a decreased base agility and other perk damage bonus decreases. The weakpoint weapon damage bonus applied to an initial attack was altogether removed.

Other more general changes accompany the recent hotfix, including bug fixes. Ironmace also made adjustments to common player exploits to curb cheating. For instance, you’ll notice you can’t duplicate gold anymore if you ever previously took advantage of that bug. All daggers in-game are less potent now, dealing reduced damage. You can browse through our full rundown on the Dark and Darker patch notes below.

Dark and Darker patch notes – Hotfix update – Thursday, September 21, 2023

If you want to take a closer look at all of the class changes and fixes, you can do so on the official Dark and Darker Discord operated by Ironmace, as well as the developer’s accompanying message detailing the latest game issues and tweaks coming with future updates.

Bug fixes and game changes

Fixed a bug where gold coins could be duplicated

Cleric’s base Strength increased from 11 → 13

Cleric’s base Agility increased from 11 → 12

Cleric’s base Will decreased from 30 → 25

Cleric’s base Resourcefulness increased from 5 → 7

Rogue’s base Agility decreased from 35 → 30

Rogue’s base Resourcefulness increased from 15 → 20

Rogue’s Ambush perk damage bonus decreased from 50% → 30%

Rogue’s Hide base duration decreased from 60s → 20s

Rogue now has a Hide Mastery Perk that increases their hide duration

Rogue’s Weakpoint Attack’s 50% Weapon Damage Bonus on the initial attack has been removed

Rogue’s Weakpoint Attack’s Armor rating debuff has been reduced from -40% → -25%

Rogue’s Weakpoint Attack’s Duration 5s → 3s

Reduced the damage of all daggers

For a better understanding of the new changes made to perks or skills, you can check out our comprehensive guide on all of the Dark and Darker classes. Alternatively, you can browse through our more general round-up of Dark and Darker tips and tricks to help you dominate in the wickedly hardcore in-game world.