Dark and Darker update buffs Wizards and adds low level matchmaking

Dark and Darker update 12 has arrived for Ironmace’s old-school dungeon-crawling RPG game. The extraction-style PvPvE game has found itself a dedicated audience despite the fact that you still can’t find Dark and Darker on Steam at the time of writing. For those of you still eagerly spending time with the early access build, we’ve got the latest set of Dark and Darker patch notes for you as its newest update rolls out.

This Dark and Darker patch changes the way low-level matchmaking works. Developer Ironmace says, “We have decided to try out a separate matching pool for players under level 15 to give them a little more time to learn and adjust to the game prior to engaging with the Trading Post.” In addition to this, it has adjusted the minimum level required to open the Trading Post feature from level 10 to 15 to fit the new system.

Wizard balance continues to be an ongoing focus as well. Ironmace reflects, “We realized we may have gone too far with the recent nerfs to the Wizard spells and have slightly increased the duration of the Haste and Invisibility spells.” In addition to this, it promises that the previously teased bard rework and “more significant class balance changes” are still set to arrive in a future update.

Finally, adjustments have been made to the way the Darkswarm circle closes, which should hopefully mean fewer instances where it ends in roughly the center of the map. Ironmace adds, “We hope this hotfix should expand the playstage a little bit. We are also working on adding more layouts with more variety of center modules in the near future.”

Dark and Darker patch notes – early access hotfix 12 – Thursday September 14, 2023

Here are the Dark and Darker patch notes for early access hotfix 12, courtesy of developer Ironmace via the game’s official Discord server:

Fixed several issues that could cause server instability.

Characters level 14 and under will be placed in a separate matching pool. If any member of a party is level 15 or above, the entire party will be placed in the level 15+ matching pool.

The level requirement to sign up for the Trading Post has been increased from level 10 to level 15.

Fixed an issue where the Darkswarm circle would mostly end in the center region of the map.

Wizard’s Invisibility duration has been increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Wizard’s Haste duration has been increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Added an option to control whether items in the following utility slots are automatically placed in your hand after an item is used.

Improvements to Ironshield.

