There’s no other game series like Dark Souls. FromSoftware’s landmark series encouraged many imitators, but the trilogy’s authenticity of design, lack of compromise, and approach to challenge cannot be beaten. Elden Ring brought this to the open world, but the Dark Souls trilogy used more condensed design in ways that help it hold up today. So if you’ve never played any of the originals, now’s the time, because you can get them all cheap on Steam.

With the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date closing in, it’s the perfect time to play any of the Dark Souls games you might have missed. We wouldn’t have the soulslike game genre without them, and the original Dark Souls is still a marvel of deliberate and unique design.

Dark Souls 3 also has a fan-made sequel in this colossal rework mod, even if we’ve only got a demo so far. It’s a great addition to your Steam library if you’re looking for an entirely new Souls experience.

The series rarely goes lower than a 50% discount, with 75% off in 2022 the last time we got a truly steep saving, so if you’re waiting to try any games from the trilogy before Shadow of the Erdtree, now’s the time to get a Steam deal on them.

Dark Souls series sale

I’ve listed everything in the sale for you below with all offers at a 50% discount. You can even get some DLC on its own if you need to round out your collection.

Dark Souls Remastered is $19.99 / £17.49

Dark Souls 2 is $19.99 / £14.99

Dark Souls 2 Season Pass is $12.49 / £9.99

Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin Edition is $19.99 / £14.99

Dark Souls 3 is $29.99 / £19.99

Dark Souls 3 Season Pass is $12.49 / £9.99

Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition is $42.49 / £29.99

Dark Souls Remastered already comes with all the DLC, with the Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition doing the same. The real kicker here is Dark Souls 2, because while the Scholar of the First Sin Edition comes with the DLC and is the same price as the original, it also has a suite of differences that have split the community for years.

Scholar of the First Sin completely remixes enemy placement, adds new bosses, has a higher multiplayer cap, upgraded graphics, and a plethora of other changes. I’ve always enjoyed the original DS2 more, but if you’re a first-time player looking for better value Scholar of the First Sin is the logical choice.

You can’t go wrong with Dark Souls 1 or 3 either, as both truly exemplify what makes the sense of challenge and adversity so great that it spawned an entire genre. The original Dark Souls has the same sense of discovery as Elden Ring, too, not giving you a teleport until much later in the game. This forces you to generate a mental map, which is always satisfying to link up as you discover how the game’s locations connect.

The Dark Souls series sale is ongoing until Thursday May 16, so expect a 50% discount on all games, DLC, and editions until then. You’ll find all the offers in the sale right here.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve got all the best fantasy games and upcoming PC games you’ll want to keep an eye out for, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC among them.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.