The entire Dark Souls series is in a Steam sale ahead of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date, making now the perfect time to go back to FromSoftware’s action RPG game trilogy and plug those gaps ahead of the DLC. As PCGamesN’s resident Dark Souls enjoyer, I cannot recommend any of these games enough.

You really don’t have long though, as the weekend sale ends at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on Monday, September 11, so act fast if you want to get in on the deals.

Dark Souls Remastered is 50% off at £17.49 / $19.99

Dark Souls 2 and DS2 Scholar of the First Sin are 50% off at £14.99 / $19.99

Dark Souls 3 is 50% off at £19.99 / $29.99

Dark Souls 3 Season Pass is 50% off at £9.99 / $12.49

Each Dark Souls 2 DLC is 50% off at £3.99 / $4.99

If you didn’t know, the Remastered edition of Dark Souls already comes with the DLC, while Scholar of the First Sin both remixes a lot of Dark Souls 2 and also comes with all of that game’s DLC as well. While you get the extra value in Scholar of the First Sin, many still debate as to whether or not the base game changes actually improve DS2 over the original release, so worth keeping that in mind.

The Dark Souls trilogy doesn’t typically go on sale on Steam either, and these are some of the best prices around for the iconic FromSoftware series, so be sure to dive in while you have the chance.

If you missed the sale or want even more, we’ve got a list of the best games like Dark Souls alongside the essential open-world games you should be adding to your back catalogue. With any game from both sure to be a great time for you.