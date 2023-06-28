Warhammer 40k Darktide crossplay is here at last

Warhammer 40k Darktide just made me a very happy man, with news that Darktide crossplay is being included in the latest round of patch notes. Warhammer 40k Darktide patch 11 also introduces a new condition that rather dramatically alters the way you approach the grimdark co-op FPS game, along with a round of blessing and weapon balance changes.

Firstly, and absolutely most excitingly for me, is news of crossplay. With the release of Darktide via Game Pass, I was really happy to get on and play with my pals. However, there was no crossplay at launch, meaning that I wasn’t able to join friends who were on Steam – and a lack of cross-platform progression meant that, even if they had Game Pass themselves, they couldn’t bring their saves over to the Microsoft Store version.

Thankfully, that’s now changing with patch 11. Developer Fatshark says it “will roll out crossplay soon after the update goes live, and closely monitor our servers for a couple of days.” You’ll have to wait until all players have migrated for crossplay to appear, and Fatshark adds that if any improvements to the system are required, it may temporarily switch it back off to fine-tune things.

The update also introduces a new condition called ‘Elite Resistance’ – in this mode, “fewer but stronger enemies are spawned,” so expect to see slightly fewer of those mass hordes in favor of more dangerous individual foes. When the hordes do arrive, however, they’ll be more dangerous than normal, and you’ll also encounter “more opportunistic” specialists. In addition to this, there’s quite a few big blessing and weapon balance changes, so read the full patch notes below for all those details.

As mentioned earlier, Warhammer 40k Darktide is available for free via the Microsoft Store for people with an active PC Game Pass subscription. Now that crossplay is here, you can easily jump in and join your friends on Steam.

Darktide patch notes 11 – Wednesday June 28, 2023

New Features

Crossplay between Steam and Microsoft Store added.

New Condition: Elite Resistance. Fewer but stronger enemies are spawned. Changes Specialists’ spawns to be more opportunistic. Makes hordes more dangerous on the few occasions they spawn.

Updated Mission: Enclavum Baross Enemies now come from new directions and are more varied. Cover positions have been changed. Added more environmental storytelling.



Blessing Changes

Blaze Away

Triggers every 10% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Cavalcade

Triggers every 10% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: Tier 1: +2% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 1%). Tier 2: +3% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 2%). Tier 3: +4% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 3%). Tier 4: +5% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 4%).



Ceaseless Barrage

Triggers every 2.5% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: +10% Increased Suppression, stacking 5 times (up from 2%).



Inspiring Barrage

Changed bonus from adding Toughness Regeneration to adding a set amount of Toughness Replenished, similarly to melee kills.

Triggers every 15% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: Tier 4: +4% Toughness Regained, stacking 5 times.



Roaring Advance

Triggers every 5% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Now only affects movement while braced, with increased movement speed to compensate.

Adjusted values: Tier 1: +18% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times. Tier 2: +20% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times. Tier 3: +22% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times. Tier 4: +24% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times.



Weapon Changes

Recon Lasguns

Increased base damage ranges from 30-54 to 40-64.

Ogryn Slab Shield

Cleaned up some stagger override directions to make enemy control a bit more predictable.

Push follow-up attack: Changed hit zone priority to favor headshots while also increasing base finesse damage bonus from +25% to +50%. Increased damage base range from 100-180 to 150-270.

Heavy attacks: Increased heavy attack base damage range from 100-180 to 150-270. Increased cleave damage and ensure damage falloff never goes to 0 (now does 15-27 damage minimum against all targets hit).

First 2 light attacks: Increased first target damage ranges from 75-95 to 80-144. Increased stagger Impact vs cleaved targets 2 to 4 by about +20% to toss the hordes around some more. Increased cleave damage and ensure damage falloff never goes to 0 (now does 15-27 damage minimum against all targets hit).



Stub Revolver

Increased base Maniac damage on close-far from 75%-50% to 100%-80%.

Increased base damage range from 200-360 to 250-450.

Increased base finesse bonus from +50% to +100%, increasing weakspot multipliers from ~1.35 to ~1.7.

Additional bug fixes and minor tweaks can be found in the full patch notes on Steam, via Fatshark.

If you’re jumping back in, or starting for the first time, you’ll want to make sure that you pick up the best Darktide weapons to help blast through the Chaos hordes. Those of you deciding which of the Darktide classes to play will be well-served by our advice.