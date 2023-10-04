Warhammer 40k Darktide patch 13 is out now, making it probably the best time since launch to jump back into the co-op shooter if you’ve been holding out for its massive class overhaul. One of the most substantial Darktide updates since the game’s launch, the Left 4 Dead style grimdark FPS and 40k counterpart to the Warhammer Vermintide games just released a massive list of reasons to return.

Warhammer 40k Darktide is already one of the most fun co-op games in recent years, especially for hardcore fans of the grimy, Chaos-strewn environments of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 setting. Our Warhammer 40k Darktide review found a very fun game that was, at launch, plagued by technical troubles – something that developer Fatshark has been working on since release with a number of big updates and patches.

Whether you’ve already spent time blasting and smashing your way through enemy hordes, or you’ve yet to pick up your lasgun and chainsword and dive in, this Darktide class overhaul patch changes the way you level up your Darktide classes, replacing the old feats system with a new set of talent trees for each character.

Every class now begins with a baseline ability, a blitz, and an aura – those of you familiar with the previous versions of the classes will likely recognize most of these. As you work your way up the new talent trees, you’ll find options allowing you to upgrade your existing skills or replace them with new ones.

The extensive Darktide patch 13 notes also include a hefty chunk of balance changes to most of the Darktide weapons and blessings in light of the new class balance. Fatshark says these have been led by “closed community testing” to ensure optimal balance, and there are so many changes they don’t even fit onto a single Steam news post.

Instead, if you’re looking for the full Darktide patch notes for update 13, you’ll find them right here on Fatshark’s official forums. There are also new controller settings, and a ‘cheer’ option that’s been added to the tagging wheel to celebrate this massive overhaul, or just the glory of the Emperor.

If you’re jumping in, we’ve got all the Darktide Grimoire locations to help get you off to the best start. It’s a big year for the franchise, too, so be sure to check out the best Warhammer 40k games for even more digital recreations of the tabletop sensation.