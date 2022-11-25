Darktide Penances guide

Darktide Penances can be a bit of a mystery at first, as you’ll be receiving points from seemingly out of nowhere when you’re bashing heads in Tertium. You’ll gain a lot of these points if your missions from the Emperor go well, but what are they, and can they be spent on anything?

If you’ve been successful in clearing out Pox Walkers from the Tertium underground, then you’ll no doubt have a small fortune of Penance points at your disposal. There are multiple forms of currency in the co-op game, with gold perhaps being the most useful of all as it enables you to purchase some of the best Darktide weapons in the armoury, but what can you spend your Penance points on?

What are Darktide Penances?

Darktide Penances are challenges in the multiplayer game, which include things such as killing a certain number of enemies to increasing relationships with characters on the ship. Certain Penances will award you with items and weapons, and all will deposit Penance points in your inventory upon completion.

There are six different types of Darktide Penances:

Offensive

Defensive

Mission

Team

Class

Account

The objectives for each of these different types of Penances will vary, with offensive Penances leaning heavily on killing a certain amount of enemies, while team Penances revolve around working together and reviving your teammates.

What are Darktide Penance points?

Darktide Penance points are there for bragging rights, and that’s it at the moment. Consider them to be a marker of your expertise in the FPS game; the yardstick to measure yourself against your friends. The points cannot be spent, nor do they unlock anything in game. There’s no current word on whether Penance points will be used in the future for anything other than an indication of your mastery of Darktide.

Now you know what Darktide Penances are, make sure you’re up to date with each of the Darktide classes, and check out our Darktide crossplay guide to see if you can get your console friends involved.