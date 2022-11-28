How to get Darktide cosmetics

Getting Darktide cosmetics for all of your characters will take quite some time, as new gear is a sign of accomplishment in the 40K universe. Buying the Darktide Imperial Edition will give you some unique outfits and weapon skin patterns, available from the game’s launch, but there are plenty more that you can buy with in-game currency or earn during missions.

Unlike a fair number of Warhammer games where you get to change their look, this one doesn’t require you to lovingly paint each one of the Darktide classes until they look just right. Instead, you need to complete achievement-like tasks known in-game as Penances. Not all of them will give you Darktide cosmetics, but the vast majority will provide you with ways to customise your look, portraits, and even trinkets to show off your achievements. You can also buy cosmetic items and weapon skins from the Armoury Exchange. You need to spend Ordo Tokens, which you can earn by completing each of the FPS game’s missions. However, the available items in the shop are only there for a limited time before the next set appears.

Darktide cosmetics list

Here are all of the Penances that give you Darktide cosmetics, as well as the steps you need to take to complete them:

Penance name Penance requirement Cosmetic item reward Circle Of Trust Complete Path of Trust chapters. Chapter 1 – Convict portrait frame

Chapter 2 – Cannon Fodder portrait frame

Chapter 3 – Possibly Useful portrait frame

Chapter 4 – Almost Valuable portrait frame

Chapter 5 – Still Expendable portrait frame

Chapter 6 – Rosette Inquisitorius trinket Got A Bone To Pick (1) Reach Trust Level 5 as a Skullbreaker. Tactical Battlegear (Skydeath Camo XXXXL) upper body Beat-’em-Up Complete at least one mission of each type as a Skullbreaker. Bestest portrait frame I’m In Charge Use a Bull Rush to interrupt a Plague Ogryn’s charge. Brute’s Big Armour (XXXXL) lower body Something In Your Eye Kill a Corruptor by hitting it in the eye with your grenade box. Tactical Battlegear (Noxfight Camo XXXXL) upper body Friends Will Be Friends Stay in coherency with all living teammates at all times during a mission on Malice Threat or higher. Brute’s Biggest & Bestest Armour (XXXXL) lower body Gone Bowling Knock down 100 enemies with a single Bull Rush on Malice Threat or higher. Brute’s Biggest & Bestest Armour (XXXXL) upper body Don’t Stop Me Now! Move 70 metres with Bull Rush in under 25 seconds on Heresy Threat or higher. Brute’s Bootiful Armour (XXXXL) lower body Heavyweight Champion On Heresy Threat or higher, knock down four enemy Ogryns (Bulwarks, Crushers, Plague Ogryns, and/or Reapers) with a single Bull Rush charge. Brute’s Bootiful Armour (XXXXL) upper body Bone ‘Ead Complete the following Penances:

Got A Bone To Pick (4)

Beat-’em Up

Built Like A Tank (1)

Something In Your Eye

I’m In Charge Krourk Mk IIIa Brutehelm head Maniacal Laughter (1) Reach Trust Level 5 as a Preacher. Lowly Mendicant’s Vestments upper body Praise the God-Emperor! As a Preacher, complete at least one mission of each type. By the God-Emperor! portrait frame Buying Time Using a Stun Grenade, hit an enemy sniper more than 40 metres away. Anointed Mendicant’s Vestments lower body Abhor the Mutant While dashing, kill a mutant with a melee attack. Anointed Mendicant’s Vestments upper body Shocking Stuff On Malice Threat or higher, kill 50 enemies stunned by your grenades, within ten seconds. Pious Mendicant’s Vestments lower body Up Close and Personal Complete a mission on Malice Threat or higher without firing a shot. Pious Mendicant’s Vestments upper body There is Nothing But the Abyss… On Heresy Threat or higher, heal to full health with life gained solely from the Holy Revenant Feat after it triggers. Saintly Mendicant’s Vestments lower body Just A Flesh Wound Complete a mission of Heresy Threat or higher in under ten minutes, with less than one Wound remaining for 75% of the time. Saintly Mendicant’s Vestments upper body Sainted Path Complete the following Penances as the Preacher:

Maniacal Laughter (4)

Praise the God-Emperor!

Doomseeker (1)

Abhor the Mutant

Buying Time Cowl of the Shamed head Mind over Matter (1) Reach Trust Level 5 as a Psykinetic. Storm Witch’s Leash Raiment upper body Mind Over Matter As a Psykinetic, complete at least one mission of each type. Incomparable portrait frame Not Even Close Kill a pouncing Pox Hound with Brain Burst. Storm Witch’s Penance Raiment lower body Cliffhanger Kill 20 enemies within two seconds by knocking them off a ledge. Storm Witch’s Penance Raiment upper body Warp Battery While on Malice Threat or higher, in a single session maintain maximum Warp Charges for 300 seconds. Storm Witch’s Duty Raiment lower body Going Out With a Bang While on Malice Threat or higher, kill three Elite enemies with a single Perils of the Warp explosion. Storm Witch’s Duty Raiment upper body Pick n’ Mix While on Heresy Threat or higher, use Brain Burst to kill five different Elite or Specialist enemies within ten seconds. Storm Witch’s Redemption Raiment lower body Malleus Monstronum While on Heresy Threat or higher, singlehandedly kill a Monstrosity where all damage inflicted is done by you and all damage inflicted is done by Brain Burst. Storm Witch’s Redemption Raiment upper body Kinetic Killer Complete the following Penances as the Psykinetic:

Mind over Matter (4)

Mind Over Matter

Lifeleech (1)

Cliffhanger

Not Even Close Obscurus Mk IIId Psykana Hood head I Love the Militarium! (1) Reach Trust Level 5 as a Sharpshooter. Gun-Hand’s Duty Uniform upper body Vantage Point As a Sharpshooter, complete at least one mission of each type. Dutiful portrait frame Marked For Death During a single use of Volley Fire, hit the weak spots of four enemies with a weapon’s secondary action, without missing a shot. Pistolero’s Duty uniform lower body Long Bomb Kill three enemies with a Frag Greande without it bouncing. Pistolero’s Duty uniform upper body One In the Chamber Kill five enemies with the last round in your clip during a single mission on Malice Threat or higher. Dead-Eye’s Duty Uniform lower body On Overwatch Complete a mission on Malice Threat or higher without taking any melee damage. Dead-Eye’s Duty Uniform upper body Deadeye On Heresy Threat or higher, during a single use of Volley Fire, kill five highlighted enemies with weak spot hits whilst using a weapon’s secondary action. Killshot’s Duty Uniform lower body Make Every Shot Count Complete a mission on Heresy Threat or higher with no ammo remaining and 100% accuracy. Killshot’s Duty Uniform upper body On Target (1) Complete the following Penances as the Sharpshooter:

I Love the Militarium! (4)

Vantage Point

Through the Mud (1)

Long Bomb

Marked For Death Graia Mk IVb Carapace Warden Helm Scab Picker (1) Kill 1,000 Scabs. Humbler of Heretics (1) operative insignia Cull The Traitors Complete the following Scab Penances:

Renegade Master

Elitist

Traitorous Collective

Scab Picker (5)

Blowout

Hard Labour Aquila’s Head trinket Purge The Heretics Complete the following Dreg Penances:

Lex Triumphant

Lex Vigilant

Dreg Cleanser

Dreg Hunter (5)

Decapitation Protocol Omnissiah’s Eye trinket Cleanse the Taint Complete the following Terror Penances:

Nightmare Patrol

Purification Protocol

Banishment

Purgator (5)

Bullying the Bully Ossurary Charm trinket First Assignment Complete 100 missions. Operative portrait frame Mission Improbable Complete the following Mission Penances:

Raiding Party (2)

Seek, Locate, Destroy (2)

No Stone Unturned (2)

Disruptive Behaviour (2)

Strike Force (2)

Master of Intrigue (2)

Omnissiah’s Hand (2) Auric Charm trinket Attack, Attack, Attack! Complete the following Offence Penances:

Purge the Heretic (2)

Serial Killer

Time to Die (2)

Frenzied Killer (2)

Flyswatter

Dodge This (2) Killhawk Claw trinket Case for the Defence Complete the following Defence Penances:

The Emperor Protects (2)

Preternatural Dodge (2)

Flawless Execution (1)

Zigging and Zagging

Figure Four

Violent Tendencies

Untouchable Winged Duty trinket

Those are all of the Darktide cosmetics you can unlock, however, looking the part is one thing, but you’ll also need the best Darktide weapons to survive the onslaught that one of the best PC games this year can throw at you. We recommend you check out the best Darktide Veteran, Zealot, Psyker, and Ogryn builds for loadouts to purge these pesky heretics quickly.