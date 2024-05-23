Warhammer 40k Darktide reveals creepy new free update, coming soon

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has just dropped a new teaser trailer for its upcoming update, Secrets of the Machine God. While the update will add more missions and weapons, a new in-game event pilot will give players a unique challenge – if they’re willing to risk it.

In the Warhammer 40k: Darktide Secrets of the Machine God update, players have been ordered to clear and secure a lost Mechanicus foundry complex on the mysterious Atelium Foundryplex Omega V. In this chapter of the FPS game‘s ongoing story, your job is to liaise with the (very untrustworthy) contact there to get things back up and running, leading to a sweet injection of gold into the Imperial treasury.

Dropping alongside the update itself are a slew of new weapons, including the iconic Bolt Pistol along with the Ogryn Pickaxes, Shockmauls, and a new shotgun.

The addition of an in-game event pilot, Hestia’s Decollation Crusade, will also challenge players to cut the heads off of the swarms in order to receive in-game currencies like Ordo Dockets, Plasteel, and Diamantine. Much like the leviathan, however, we expect that those heads will grow back, and they’ll probably have a few more teeth to boot.

The Warhammer 40k: Darktide Secrets of the Machine God update goes live on Tuesday, June 25. It’s completely free to those who already own the game, so strap in and get ready to slay some Xenos in style.

