Warhammer 40k Darktide is truly back. The grimdark co-op shooter is celebrating its first anniversary with a huge two-part update, the first half of which arrived in November. Now, developer Fatshark lifts the lid on what we can expect in the next Darktide update, The Traitor Curse part two. Meanwhile, Darktide’s return to form is met with a surge in Steam reviews that has seen it push even above its beloved predecessor Warhammer Vermintide 2 to claim an impressive 9/10 Steam review score over the past month.

Warhammer 40k Darktide certainly had a rough patch throughout part of 2023, but a recent class rework in October and the first part of The Traitor Curse in November have continued to regain the satisfaction of players. For comparison, while its all-time Steam review score had fallen to a ‘mixed’ rating, it now boasts a ‘very positive’ 91% over the past 30 days, pushing it above even Vermintide 2 and into the ranks of the best co-op games.

It’s certainly a worthy revival; our Darktide review shows that we were impressed by the game at launch, despite its technical hitches, but I’d certainly agree with the sentiment that the game felt increasingly grindy and dissatisfying following some of its updates throughout 2023. Fortunately, Fatshark has responded incredibly well to the community feedback, and with its most recent updates appears to have restored the game to a point where it can fulfil that potential.

The Traitor Curse part two is set to arrive in December, and builds on the new Carnival location introduced in The Traitor Curse part one along with several new features and quality-of-life updates. Firstly, there’s a new mission, ‘Warren 6-19,’ which sees you exploring the Moebian production facilities located in the back alleys of the Carnival.

You’ll find four new Stimms out on the field, which can offer you various aids in combat: one restores health, one boosts damage, one increases speed, and one causes your cooldowns to regenerate faster. There are also new weapon variations available at Quartermaster Brunt, including a ‘foldable Munitorum Mk III Sapper Shovel’ and the ‘Agripinaa Mk XIV Quickdraw Stub Revolver.’

There’s a new time-limited combat encounter, which will see you running into the Karnak Twins, and a wealth of quality-of-life tweaks, including adjustments made to the veteran talent tree that should make it easier for you to reach keystones. There’s also a mysterious redacted feature in the patch notes, so look forward to finding out exactly what that might be.

Warhammer 40k Darktide: The Traitor Curse part two releases in December – Fatshark says it will arrive “before the winter holidays.”

To keep yourself busy until then, make sure to tool yourself up with the best Darktide weapons, or have a look through more of the best Warhammer 40k games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.