Dave the Diver smashes another big milestone and claims a Steam Award

Dave the Diver continues to reach ever more milestones, as one of the most delightful games of 2023 hits another sales marker and brings home the ‘Sit Back and Relax’ award in the user-voted Valve Steam Awards. Beating out the likes of Cities Skylines 2, Potion Craft, Train Sim World 4, and the Stardew Valley-inspired Coral Island, the management sim claimed the prize, and now announces its latest success in a post inspired by The Beatles. This success follows the recent launch of a free DLC add-on featuring fellow fishing game Dredge.

“Thanks to much love and support from so many divers out there, as of December 2023, Dave the Diver has passed three million total sales,” developer Mintrocket shares via the game’s Steam page. The post, which can be seen below, also features a poster of the game’s cast in a nod to the famous artwork for The Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The news arrives as Dave also claims the award for the best relaxing game of the past twelve months on Steam.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the players who contributed to this amazing achievement,” Mintrocket adds. “We believe our game owes its success to all the support and feedback we have received from the community, and we strive to show our appreciation by continuing to ensure the best experience possible.”

Dave joins winners like Baldur’s Gate 3, which took home the awards for Game of the Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game, co-op sensation Lethal Company, which won the Better With Friends award, and Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield, which took away a surprise win in the Most Innovative Gameplay category.

Mintrocket continues, “We cannot overstate how thrilled we are to be able to bring relaxation into the lives of so many gamers out there. While players continue to have a relaxing time exploring the sea, we, on the other hand, will continue to work hard to make our game the best experience it can be.”

The recent Dredge collaboration was released in December as a free optional add-on, available to claim and download via the Steam store, and arrived alongside another Dave the Diver update with menu improvements, new dishes, and some other welcome tweaks.

It seems Mintrocket is intent on continuing to polish up its already-great game – and if you’re tempted to pick it up for yourself, you might still have time to snag it in the Steam Winter Sale, where it’s 20% off through Thursday, January 4, 2024. There’s also 33% off a bundle featuring both Dave the Diver and Dredge.

We’ve also rounded up more of the best management games on PC to keep you busy, along with the best free Steam games if you’re running on a tighter budget after the holidays.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.