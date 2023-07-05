How to catch a seahorse in Dave the Diver

How do you catch a seahorse in Dave the Diver? These majestic creatures are everywhere in the deep blue ocean, but despite being tiny compared to many of the fish available for you to hunt, they’re rather slippery critters. Not even the mighty harpoon or your other ballistics can affect them.

So in order to fish up a seahorse in Dave the Diver, as well as a few other critters such as prawns, you will need to upgrade your arsenal. You won’t need to progress too far in the RPG game before you can do this, but it may take several dives before you can nab one for yourself.

How to catch a Dave the Diver seahorse

You must find or unlock the bug net to catch the seahorse, which only appears during the day in Dave the Diver. While equipped, swipe the net in its direction. Once caught, swim up to it and pick it up to add it to your collection.

To get the bug net, you’ll need to complete the quest in the sushi restaurant for the Reticent Girl named Maki. You’ll need to serve Maki Kombu and White Trevally Ochazuke. She’ll appear once you complete Duff’s Pink Delivery quests and defeat the Giant Squid boss.

With the correct gear, you should now be able to fish a seahorse in Dave the Diver. This charming indie game has plenty of other obstacles you have to overcome to progress further into the deep blue, not least of which is managing your staff in the sushi bar.