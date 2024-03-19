2023’s biggest indie game is once again trending on Steam

Indie game Dave the Diver, a cheeky deep-sea exploration adventure mixed with a healthy dose of sushi restaurant management, took the gaming world by storm upon its release from early access on June 28, 2023. After selling more than a million copies, however, its player count on Steam dropped from an almost 100,000 daily player peak down to an average of 4,000 in early 2024. It seems that Steam’s sea of indie games could not swallow Dave though, as he swam his way up to a staggering 12,000 daily player peak in the past few days.

After a few months of quiet, Dave the Diver suddenly gained over 7,000 active players on March 15, 2024, and even hit a 12,000-player peak in the past 24 hours.

It looks like the indie game‘s newfound popularity isn’t due to any new updates though, as we haven’t seen one of those since the crossover with fellow fishing game Dredge. Instead, the resurfacing of Dave the Diver can be attributed to the current Steam Sale.

Thanks to the 25% discount, you can currently buy Dave the Diver for $14.99/£12.74 on Steam.

While Dave the Diver is far from the only game on sale, its trending status doesn’t come as a huge surprise; the Deepsea indie darling still maintains its 97% positive rating on Steam and even won the ‘Sit Back and Relax’ award in the user-voted Valve Steam Awards of 2023. If you like management games, it truly is one of the best options out there.

Beware that the current Steam Sale stays open until March 21, so be sure to grab Dave the Diver before he swims away. If you’re getting a bit sick of sushi though, you might want to try one of the best cooking games that don’t use raw fish instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.