Dave the Diver leaves Elden Ring in the deep end on Steam Deck

Dave the Diver has continued to garner success since the management hybrid RPG splashed onto Steam, becoming something of a Steam Deck darling in the process. The indie-hit is continuing to make waves, leaving hugely popular games like Elden Ring in the dust as it swims to first place to become the most played game on the Steam Deck in July 2023.

Dave the Diver has had more than its fair share of success since the game launched on Steam last month. The latest game from developer MintRocket, hit over a million sales on Steam, and now the indie-hit has become the most played game on the Steam Deck.

Over on the official Steam Deck Twitter page, the latest Top 20 Steam Deck games of July 2023 were posted, and miraculously, Dave the Diver has claimed the top spot. It’s not unsurprisingly to see indie titles make the list, with the likes of Stardew Valley regularly finding itself in the Top 20 throughout the year. Yet, Dave the Diver claiming the top spot over some of the best Steam Deck games is an impressive achievement.

In response to becoming the most played game on the Steam Deck, the official Dave the Diver Twitter page exclaimed,”Wow. So much love for Dave!”

Dave the Diver’s top spot isn’t the only surprising addition to the Top 20 most played Steam Deck games of July list, with Halls of Torment also making its list debut. Street Fighter 6 has also taken a dramatic tumble, no longer being first place. Yet, it still retains its status as one of the most popular Steam Deck games as it clings to the penultimate spot.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on the horizon, we wouldn’t be surprised if the RPG makes an appearance on the list next month. Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck compatibility guide, or take a look at our BG3 team comp setups to make your party is ready to take on just about anything come launch.