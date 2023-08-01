What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 team comps? The best Baldur’s Gate 3 party really depends on who you want to play as, as the main character, and if you’re playing online with friends or plan to recruit companions to play alongside you. If you’re playing with friends, it’s best not to squabble over roles and just create characters that feel fun to play with, and you can always pick up companions to complement your party on the way.

If you’re dipping your toe into Baldur’s Gate 3 for the first time, we suggest creating a character that suits your playstyle and recruiting companions that you want to play with, whether they make good romance options or have cool BG3 background stories. Most setups work when deciding on a BG3 team comp, unless you have all squishy casters of course, but you can pretty much mix and match the best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and tinker with your assigned skills and spells as you progress through the game.

What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 team comp?

Here are the best BG3 party comps:

Wizard, Druid, Barbarian, Bard

Rogue, Paladin, Cleric, Sorcerer

Ranger, Paladin, Wizard, Fighter

We’ve put together a mix of the BG3 classes, but we’ve found most party compositions work as long as you have at least one melee/tank in the mix. So far, healers don’t seem to make a big impact on our party, so we’ve left them out, but opted for hybrid supports that also inflict damage and contribute to those all-important ability checks like lock picking or getting past a guard.

This is the main thing you want to consider when choosing your party, have at least a character with high dexterity for the Sleight of Hand skill and a smooth talker like a Bard or Paladin with high charisma. This should save you in most checks, though Animal Handling is another fun one to have.

Wizard / Druid / Barbarian / Bard

This is more of a stealth build, with all of the damage coming from three casters, and one tank mitigating most of the damage as well as acting as distraction. It’s tricky, but rewarding, considering the strength of ranged combat in the game. We’ve gone for the Barbarian for our close-range DPS, who can also double-up as a strong melee character. Its only weakness is the lack of range, but backed up by the other three ranged classes, the Barbarian is capable of mitigating large amounts of physical damage and inflicting just as much itself by utilizing the Rage mechanic.

For the three casters, we’ve chosen the sweet-talking Bard with high charisma that can also provide party buffs in combat and distract enemies by hypnotizing them. The addition of Bardic Inspiration can be vital when passing tough checks. Alongside the Bard we have the Druid, a versatile class that can shapeshift into different creatures to attack around the battlefield, depending on what the situation calls for. You can also build the Druid a bit tanky if you’re struggling with just the Barbarian as defense. Finally, we’ve gone for the Wizard for ranged elemental spells, who can be very squishy in combat if left exposed.

Rogue / Paladin / Cleric / Sorcerer

For your run-of-the-mill party lineup, we have the Baldur’s Gate 3 paladin, a versatile class that excels in melee damage and should be built to withstand a punch. Next, the Baldur’s Gate 3 rogue for dashing around the battlefield and sneaking across checks, though this can be swapped out for another spell caster like the Bard or Wizard if you choose to opt for the Cleric companion, Shadowheart, as she is proficient in trickery and deception, and Clerics are highly effective alongside the Wizard.

Finally the Baldur’s Gate 3 sorcerer, the best DPS spell caster in the game, not as squishy as the Wizard, but a powerful early game class that can use Fireball to cinder enemies.

Ranger / Paladin / Wizard / Fighter

The idea of this build is to have two melee and two ranged in different classes. The melee classes double up as a defense for the ranged characters. A Baldur’s Gate 3 fighter is great for high mobility, using dual-wielding to flank opponents, maneuvering to ranged enemies, and we recommend the companion Laezel, who you can find near the beginning of the game. For our second melee, we’ve gone for the Paladin as our tank hybrid, capable of inflicting damage, but can be built defensively.

For our first ranged class, we’ve opted for the Wizard to group together enemies and inflict AoE spells. Our second ranged is the Ranger itself, positioned on high ground; they are fantastic at delivering mighty blows from afar and controlling large swathes of enemies.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 team comps can be tinkered with and you should find something to suit you and the rest of your party. Though, be sure to bear in mind BG3 proficiencies and BG3 skills so you have an even spread of abilities across your party.