DDR5 RAM production ramps up ahead of Intel Alder Lake and AMD Zen 4

According to a report from Videocardz, it looks like manufacturing of DDR5 is now in full swing, with Jiahe Jinwei, China’s fourth-largest memory maker, confirming the arrival of Micron’s new modules at its factory. Before you know it, our best gaming RAM guide will be filled with DDR5 options when Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs, predicted to launch late this year or 2022, bring support for the standard to consumer PCs.

The manufacturer also owns memory brand Asgard, which recently revealed its own 128GB capacity, 4800MHz DDR5 stick. This is higher than we’re used to seeing on DDR4, but not nearly achieving the true potential of the new standard, which can support frequencies up to 8400MHz

With the release of DDR5 getting closer, we expect to see more manufacturers starting production of the next generation modules in the coming weeks and months. Although Intel will be the first to support the new standard, AMD shouldn’t be too far behind with its Zen 4 chips scheduled to land at some point next year. Early adoption costs for DDR5 are likely to be high, though, like they were with DDR4.

Those early adoption costs still shouldn’t cause a problem if you still want the latest and greatest CPU, as Intel will be offering both DDR4 and DDR5 options on its future Alder Lake-compatible LGA 1700 socket motherboards.

There’s no word on whether AMD’s future AM5 sockets for its Zen 4 chips will follow a similar path, however.