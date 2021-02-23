DDR5 RAM is on the way from Asgard, in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities

TeamGroup might’ve been one of the first to announce that consumer DDR5 RAM is coming in 2021, but it’s not alone in ushering in the new standard. Asgard – the Chinese-owned memory company, not the mythical home of Norse gods it’s named after – has now joined the ranks, announcing three capacities of its very own DDR5 sticks.

As reported by Ithome (via Tom’s Hardware), they’ll eventually be available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB densities. So far, we only know about the 64GB offering, which is set to run at 4800MHz and has a name that feels like it came right out of a password manager. Of course, it might change before it lands on shelves, but for now we’re stuck with the VMA5AUK-MMH224W3 model number instead of something catchier.

Since the current best gaming CPU isn’t equipped to handle the higher frequencies of up to 8400MHz, Asgard’s DDR5 RAM isn’t available to buy just yet. That’ll all change when Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake processors, and, according to the publication, AMD’s Van Gogh and Rembrandt APUs land between 2021 and 2022 alongside corresponding motherboards.

As always, the name of the game with a new generation is to lower power consumption while increasing performance, with Asgard’s DDR5 range boasting the new standard of 1.1V and 40-40-40 timings.

Granted, it’s not the prettiest module to look at without the flashy heatsinks we’re used to seeing on the best gaming RAM out there, but its performance could see it take the crown. That being said, Adata has already touted a whopping 65% transfer speed increase for its DDR5 RAM and we’ve yet to see what Corsair, HyperX, Crucial, G.Skill, and other prominent memory manufacturers have in store.