DBD Haunted by Daylight 2023 start date, rewards, and details

When is the DBD Haunted by Daylight event? Spooky season is here once again, and many of our favorite games hold events and celebrations to get you in the Halloween mood. Naturally, though, the best games to scare you silly are those that are already terrifying, and the Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight event is back to Dwighten you in 2023. Like Dwight and frighten, geddit? No? I tried.

If you thought Dead by Daylight killers were the worst thing waiting for you when you enter the Fog, think again… This Halloween, The Entity releases some old victims into the world to make things even harder for Dead by Daylight survivors. Buy, hey, if you’re a killer main, maybe they’ll help you do your dirty work. Read on for more details about this year’s spooky DBD Haunted by Daylight event, in which you can collect some new in-game items. If that’s not enough though, there’s always DBD codes for more goodies.

Haunted by Daylight start date and time

DBD Haunted by Daylight starts on October 18, 2023, at 8am PDT/11am EDT/4pm BST, and runs until November 6, 2023 at 8am PDT/11am EDT/4pm BST, during which time you can participate in the spooky event and pick up daily login rewards.

Haunted by Daylight last took place in 2022, and featured Void Energy, which was gathered by completing objectives such as hooking survivors or fixing generators, and had to be deposited into an Unstable Rift. Upon depositing enough Energy in a match, you would unlock a spooky reward.

Pumpkins were littered around the map which could be destroyed for a random trick or treat. We don’t yet know whether these features are back in 2023, but there will undoubtedly be cool Halloween-themed cosmetics and items to unlock.

Haunted by Daylight event details and rewards

The Haunted by Daylight trailer is pretty cryptic, but we do know that this year’s event features an entirely new – and pretty spooky – feature. Ghostly, toothy Haunts, some of the Entity’s victims we’ve never met before, are able to enter the realm through void zones. We’ve been told that these Haunts come in the form of jump scares, so brace yourself.

What these Haunts do and how you protect yourself from them or use them to your benefit is still unknown, but we’ll tell you more once we know exactly how this brand-new event works. We’re pretty sure they can’t be more terrifying than a Myers-hiding-round-the-corner jump scare though, right? Right?!

Event rewards

We’ll add more event rewards once we know what they are, but so far we know that there will be new skeletal cosmetics for survivors, and we assume there will be some scary items for killers, too. Previously, rib cage tops were released for survivors including Jane, Claudette, and David, and characters including Mikaela and Vittorio are included this year.

DBD Halloween 2023 roadmap

It’s not just about Haunted by Daylight, as there’s loads more going on in Dead by Daylight this Halloween season. A new tome opens up on October 13, while loads of new in-game and irl merch is made available this season too. Here’s all the important dates for Dead by Daylight Halloween 2023:

October 3, 2023 – New IRL merch drop

– New IRL merch drop October 11, 2023 – Commitment Tome opens

– Commitment Tome opens October 13, 2023 – Haunted by Daylight Fog Whisperer Livestream

– Haunted by Daylight Fog Whisperer Livestream October 18, 2023 – Haunted by Daylight begins

– Haunted by Daylight begins October 18, 2023 – Previous years’ store content released

– Previous years’ store content released October 18, 2023 – Tricks and Treats store content released

– Tricks and Treats store content released October 18, 2023 – Void Realm store content released

– Void Realm store content released October 18, 2023 – November 6: Daily login rewards, including new cosmetics

– November 6: Daily login rewards, including new cosmetics October 24, 2023 – Hallowed Blight store content released

That’s all you need to know about the DBD Haunted by Daylight event, all that’s left is to dive into the even-scarier-than-usual gameplay. If you’re not already going to spend the season sleeping with one eye open, we’ve got a full list of our very favorite horror games to haunt your dreams. On the other hand, if you get your kicks from the survival element of DBD, some of the best survival games might be a little less terrifying.