Dead by Daylight codes for January 2023

New DBD codes are released regularly, and here are all the currently active ones for in-game freebies like charms and Bloodpoints.

DBD codes: the nurse in an outfit redeemed with a code

Published:

Dead by Daylight

DBD codes can actually be quite hard to keep up with, since they are given out pretty regularly – but of course that’s no bad thing. We’re never going to complain about in-game giveaways, and Dead By Daylight codes can give you anything from outfits to charms, and even Bloodpoints and Iridescent Shards.

Currently, Dead by Daylight is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a Moonlight Burrow early celebration, before the main event kicks off on January 24. To prepare you, Behaviour is giving away a bunch of cosmetic items from previous Lunar New Year celebrations, which can be claimed through Prime Gaming, daily login rewards, and daily redemption codes in the multiplayer game. So, whether you want your favourite DBD killers to get a stylish new look, or you want to add to your survivors’ wardrobes, be sure to redeem the codes below before it’s too late, which are accompanied by some other ongoing codes to snap up if you haven’t already.

All current DBD codes – January 2023

Here are the active Dead by Daylight codes:

  • WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm
  • CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride charm
  • NICE: 69 Bloodpoints
  • PRIDE: Rainbow Flag charm
  • PRIDE2022: Progress Pride Flag charm
  • RABBIT: Lunar Rat Cap for Dwight Fairfield
  • RABBIT: Scarlet Edge outfit for The Spirit

All codes checked on 18 January 2023.

Come back for new codes for the following items when they are released on January 20 and 23:

  • January 20: Striped top for Jane Romero
  • January 20: Brutal Rat Hammer for The Hillbilly
  • January 23: Striped punk pants for David King
  • January 23: Golden Stinger for The Trapper
  • January 23: Rat print top for Nea Karlsson

DBD codes: Redeem code box in Dead by Daylight

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes

Redeeming DBD codes is pretty simple – you’ve just got to know where to look.

  • Once you’re logged into the game, head to the store.
  • In the store, click the “Redeem Code” button in the top right hand
  • corner.
  • Enter the code as it appears above.
  • Click “Redeem”.

With that, you can redeem all the latest DBD codes, kit your main out with some new styles, and level up with all those Bloodpoints. There might not be any new gear for The Cannibal this time around, but we do at least know that Leatherface is sticking around in DBD, following rumours that the licence would be revoked ahead of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game. If horror games are your thing, then perhaps that will be a new one to try out, or you can check our list of the best PC games for an idea of something else to play.

More from PCGamesN

Please don't ask Danielle what her favourite PC games or genres are, she'll never give the same answer. Currently, you'll find her playing Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Dead by Daylight - not necessarily all at the same time.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.