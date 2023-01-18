Dead by Daylight codes for January 2023

DBD codes can actually be quite hard to keep up with, since they are given out pretty regularly – but of course that’s no bad thing. We’re never going to complain about in-game giveaways, and Dead By Daylight codes can give you anything from outfits to charms, and even Bloodpoints and Iridescent Shards.

Currently, Dead by Daylight is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a Moonlight Burrow early celebration, before the main event kicks off on January 24. To prepare you, Behaviour is giving away a bunch of cosmetic items from previous Lunar New Year celebrations, which can be claimed through Prime Gaming, daily login rewards, and daily redemption codes in the multiplayer game. So, whether you want your favourite DBD killers to get a stylish new look, or you want to add to your survivors’ wardrobes, be sure to redeem the codes below before it’s too late, which are accompanied by some other ongoing codes to snap up if you haven’t already.

All current DBD codes – January 2023

Here are the active Dead by Daylight codes:

WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm

Warrior Puppers Charm CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride charm

Feathers of Pride charm NICE: 69 Bloodpoints

69 Bloodpoints PRIDE: Rainbow Flag charm

Rainbow Flag charm PRIDE2022: Progress Pride Flag charm

Progress Pride Flag charm RABBIT: Lunar Rat Cap for Dwight Fairfield

Lunar Rat Cap for Dwight Fairfield RABBIT: Scarlet Edge outfit for The Spirit

All codes checked on 18 January 2023.

Come back for new codes for the following items when they are released on January 20 and 23:

January 20: Striped top for Jane Romero

Striped top for Jane Romero January 20: Brutal Rat Hammer for The Hillbilly

Brutal Rat Hammer for The Hillbilly January 23: Striped punk pants for David King

Striped punk pants for David King January 23: Golden Stinger for The Trapper

Golden Stinger for The Trapper January 23: Rat print top for Nea Karlsson

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes

Redeeming DBD codes is pretty simple – you’ve just got to know where to look.

Once you’re logged into the game, head to the store.

In the store, click the “Redeem Code” button in the top right hand

corner.

Enter the code as it appears above.

Click “Redeem”.

With that, you can redeem all the latest DBD codes, kit your main out with some new styles, and level up with all those Bloodpoints. There might not be any new gear for The Cannibal this time around, but we do at least know that Leatherface is sticking around in DBD, following rumours that the licence would be revoked ahead of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game. If horror games are your thing, then perhaps that will be a new one to try out, or you can check our list of the best PC games for an idea of something else to play.