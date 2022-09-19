Dead By Daylight devs Behaviour planning new multiplayer game

A number of job ads at Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive indicate that the team is working on a completely new multiplayer game, on top of the ongoing asymmetrical horror game and upcoming user generated content title Meet Your Maker.

While Behaviour is currently hiring for a lot of roles, some make reference to an “unannounced project” and the studio’s “next IP”. An opening for the role of online system programmer indicates that the game will have an “inventory, achievements, and scoreboards” and will need to be online at all times.

The key here is the mention of online functionality, which indicates that this new game will likely be a brand new multiplayer IP. Behaviour Interactive is known for its online multiplayer games like Dead By Daylight, so it makes sense that the studio could be looking to further that success with another multiplayer game (via VeryAli Gaming).

Another job listing for an unannounced game is for a console system programmer, and while this will focus on porting a “PC game to new console platforms,” it could be the same game as the one above. If it is the same game the job description mentions even more multiplayer-centric details, as the applicant will need “experience with cross-platform multiplayer game development.”

Behaviour is also looking for a system designer for an “unannounced project,” which will “tie into the game’s economy, plan player progressions, and ensure data consistency of individual progressions through live updates”. This points to ongoing support and continued updates alongside an ever-changing in-game economy, which sounds distinctly like a multiplayer title.

This next project from the Dead by Daylight may still be a mystery, but these job listings look to at least confirm that the studio is making a new multiplayer IP, on top of any other current projects.

