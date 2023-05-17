Dead by Daylight confirms new survivor is literally Nicolas Cage

The Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage crossover is actually genuine, with BHVR confirming that the Ghost Rider, Renfield, and Face Off star will be coming to the multiplayer horror game in a coming update. Cage will be joining as a survivor, bringing his voice and face to the Dead by Daylight Nether in a full, career-defining performance. Dead by Daylight killers, get ready to be Caged.

I suppose I’m having a bit of a moment here. Nicolas Cage is going to be in Dead by Daylight. It seems absurd. But then again, with some of his recent projects, like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Willy’s Wonderland, it also seems to make a perfect kind of weird sense.

BHVR has already released the Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage trailer, giving us our first glimpse at the Con Air hero himself, complete with leather jacket, goatee, and what looks like a destroyed film set.

We know Cage will be joining as a survivor. But BHVR has confirmed that we will get more details on Nic Cage on July 5. PCGamesN will have all the information on the upcoming crossover as it emerges. Personally, I’m hoping he’ll have some dialogue from the stupefying 2005 Wicker Man remake. But maybe that will be DLC.

Oh, and by the way, this isn’t Nicolas Cage as a character – this is just Nicolas Cage, as in, himself. You will be playing Dead by Daylight as actual Nicolas Cage. It’s just Nicolas Cage. My word.

Get all the most recent Dead by Daylight codes to make your slaying and surviving go with style. You might also want to try some of the other best multiplayer games or maybe try some of the best survival games available on PC.