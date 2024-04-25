The latest Dead by Daylight patch has launched and it’s probably one of the most impactful updates the game has ever seen. That’s not so much for the introduction of new twists on killers like The Twins or The Blight or various perks receiving changes, but due to the game engine being updated to Unreal Engine 5. Despite promises that the technical update wouldn’t change the game experience, DBD is currently looking a little ragged around the edges with a few issues, and one big one in particular, causing problems for players.

The 7.7.0 patch for Dead by Daylight has been immersed in issues even before it launched. This update for the multiplayer horror game saw one killer become too powerful on the test realm before having the majority of its tweaks reverted, leaving fans feeling a little underwhelmed by the heavily anticipated Twins rework. Now the patch is out and applied to the live game a new host of issues have arisen, mostly related to the change in game engine.

The most impactful of these is resulting in strobing effects playing during matches, with bright white light flashing across the screen. Developer Behaviour Interactive advises in a statement made on X, formerly Twitter, that at the moment it “recommends that players with photosensitivity, or who have an epileptic condition or have had seizures of any kind, consult their physician before playing.”

In addition, the developer asks that players stop posting videos of the issue on social media, Reddit, and other sites, in order to avoid any health risks caused by viewing affected footage.

Players are also encountering other issues presumably related to the updated engine, from performance woes and stuttering to rubber-banding during matches. All of which are under investigation by the developer, though the photosensitivity problem presenting a potential health hazard is the priority right now.

If that wasn’t enough, one entire map variant has been disabled for the foreseeable future until it can be fixed. Raccoon City Police Station East Wing has been removed from the game temporarily due to a situation where players could become stuck for an entire match.

It’s a rough time for Dead by Daylight right now and though the developer states in the current patch notes that “this update will have no effect on gameplay or in-game graphics,” it unfortunately does appear to have quite significantly impacted the game for many players.

You can check out the full patch notes regarding what’s changed in this update over on the Dead by Daylight forums.

Should you need to kickstart your Dead by Daylight journey, our guide to all the current DBD codes will get you the leg-up you need. If all this has left you feeling like you need to team up more, our guide to the best multiplayer games you can play in 2024 will get you something you can sink your teeth into.

