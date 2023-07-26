DBD Scorching Summer BBQ dates, gameplay, and rewards

When is the Dead by Daylight Summer BBQ event? The much-loved summer event is coming back to DBD since its last outing in August 2018. The event consisted of unique challenges where players could collect special tokens and unlock cosmetic rewards.

Though we’re not sure how much of the event will remain the same in Dead by Daylight, we can confirm that Margarita Generators and Grill Hooks are coming back to the map, as well as outfits and charms. Whether that means the return of the Pro-Pain hammer and Free Songbird slip dress, we’ll just have to wait and see.

DBD Scorching Summer BBQ dates

The Scorching Summer BBQ event takes place in-game from Thursday, August 3, 2023 to Thursday, August 17, 2023.

We don’t have any event times just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we know.

DBD Scorching Summer BBQ gameplay

As we haven’t had any hands-on time with the event just yet, we can recap how the event ran last time it was on, in 2018. To start the event, players could find and burn an Offering called The Entity for additional machines and hooks. Players were also tasked with collecting Frosty Margaritas and Survivor Chops to unlock customisation rewards.

To earn these items, you’ll need to fix the machines as a survivor, or if you’re the killer, you need to hook survivors with the grill hook. You’re then rewarded with tokens to spend on the two cosmetic items available at the time, the Pro-Pain hammer for The Hillbilly and Kate Denson’s Free Song Bird slip dress.

In the last event you could also earn Bloodpoints by completing challenges, and help your friends rack up Bloodpoints too, by aiding them with their personal objectives.

If you can’t wait until August to play Dead by Daylight Scorching Summer BBQ, then jump in as the latest survivor, Nic Cage, or check out new DBD codes for free charms.