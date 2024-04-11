We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Almost every single Dead by Daylight cosmetic is about to get cheaper

Dead by Daylight is about to overhaul its in game store, reducing the price of almost every one of its cosmetic items in the near future.

Dead by Daylight has, since it first came out all the way back in 2016, remained one of the most popular multiplayer games on PC. This is largely due to the fact that its maker, Behaviour Interactive, has never stopped iterating on and adding to their project, setting DBD apart from other asymmetric horror games like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Outlast Trials with a constant stream of new killers and survivors, many pulled from famous horror movies and games. All of this work has meant that DBD also has an enormous in game store associated with all of these additions, which, we’ve learned today, is about to receive a substantial overhaul.

Dead By Daylight‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the changes coming to the horror game‘s store earlier today. The post in question explains that the in game store rework will arrive with DBD’s 7.7.0 Update and will see Behaviour “standardizing Cosmetic prices for most rarities to create a more consistent experience.”

Because of this rework, “close to 130 Cosmetics” will soon cost less than before. But there are three exceptions: the Ghost Face Classic Mask head item, The Clown’s Mr Puddles Cosmetic outfit, and Feng Min’s Demon Slayer Cosmetic outfit. The post explains that Behaviour wanted to give players a heads up in case they’re looking to buy any of these three items before the rework goes live on April 23. It’s probably a good idea for everyone else to wait to pick up other in game items until later this month as well.

