Dead by Daylight’s new terror radius is a big boost for accessibility

In a victory for accessibility, the terror radius in Dead by Daylight will soon become visible as well as audible, with a fresh DBD update aiming to improve the horror game experience for people who may be hard of hearing. Until now, if you wanted to know when Dead by Daylight killers were closing in, you mostly had to rely on sound, but BHVR is changing that entirely with a whole-new visual option.

Although this new update does not yet have a release date, BHVR shares an image of the redesigned visual terror radius, which gives some clues as to how it may work. At the moment, if a killer is drawing near, you can hear the sound of a heartbeat growing faster and faster, depending on the killer’s proximity.

This puts players who may be hard of hearing at a disadvantage, as there are no equally distinctive visual or other clues to a killer’s location. The new terror radius mechanic will actually show your survivor’s heart inside their chest – the faster it beats and the brighter it glows, the closer you are to getting hacked up. You can see an example below:

BHVR confirms that the new terror radius will be entirely optional and turned off by default, but that you can activate it by visiting the Dead by Daylight accessibility settings menu.

Though we’re still holding out for a launch date, the developer says that the new visual terror radius is “coming soon.” Potentially, this won’t take too long – a version of this feature exists already in the DBD mobile game, so porting it over to the base experience hopefully won’t present BHVR with too much work.

