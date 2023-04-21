Dead Island 2 blueprints – all mods, locations, resources, and effects

Looking for all 36 Dead Island 2 blueprints for weapon mods? Weapon mod blueprints return from the earlier games in the series and can be used to customise your weapons, giving them a more powerful punch, an explosive impact, or an electrifying touch. These status effects are themselves crucial to taking down the more powerful zombie variants you’ll encounter throughout the game, so you need to know where to find these blueprints and what you need to equip them.

Some blueprints, like cremator, electrocutor, and liquidator, give a boost to the damage you deal to the Dead Island 2 zombies, alongside some physical side effects, such as setting them on fire or electrocuting them. Others, like mutilator or puncturator, instead increase the power behind your blows, perhaps pushing zombies back with force or sending them flying to knock down other undead enemies. They all require a list of resources that you must find lying around the world – and they add to the fun and creativity we talk about in our Dead Island 2 review. For the very best set of zombie slaughtering equipment then, here’s all the Dead Island 2 blueprints, their locations, and the resources you should keep an eye out for.

All Dead Island 2 blueprints

Here’s all of the Dead Island 2 mod blueprints we’ve located so far:

Cremator mods

Electrocutor mods

Impactor mods

Liquidator mods

Mutilator mods

Puncturator mods

Tracking Dead Island 2 blueprints

Once you’ve discovered a blueprint, you can press F1 when looking at it in your inventory to track the blueprint. This will add a handy tracker to your main HUD, showing you which resources you have, and what you still need to find. This can really help if you’re looking to save up for an electrocutor mod for example – those electricals are few and far between.

Cremator mods

As you might expect, the cremator mods deal fire damage to zombies, and deal additional damage, even causing the ignited effect when dealt successive blows – watch their flesh burn.

Uncommon melee Cremator mod

Location:

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two aerosol, one synthetic fiber

Rare melee Cremator mod

Resources required: Eight scrap, six fasteners, four aerosol, three synthetic fibers

Uncommon ranged Cremator mod

Resources required: Eight scrap, one synthetic fiber, one gunpowder, one aerosol

Electrocutor mods

It might not shock you to learn that electrocutor mods inflict shock damage to zombies, while also receiving a damage boost per strike. Consecutive hits apply the electrified effect – chuck some water on them and watch the sparks fly.

Uncommon melee Electrocutor mod

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two electronics, one synthetic fiber

Uncommon ranged Electrocutor mod

Location: Workbench as you first enter Brentwood Sewers

Resources required: Eight scrap, one gunpowder, one electronic part, one synthetic fiber

Impactor mods

Impactor mods deal big blows to zombie skulls, with a boost to physical damage and force which can push zombies back. In fact, successive hits apply the traumatized effect, and hitting a traumatized (or vulnerable) zombie sends it flying, and it will cause damage to anything it hits on its path.

Uncommon melee Impactor mod

Location: Halperin Hotel second floor workbench

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two metal parts, one alloy

Rare melee Impactor mod

Resources required: Eight scrap, six fasteners, four metal parts, three alloy

Liquidator mods

Liquidator mods upgrade your weapons with a chemical spray which inflicts caustic damage and a damage boost. When you hit a zombie multiple consecutive times, the liquidator mod applies the melting effect – with satisfyingly gruesome results.

Uncommon melee Liquidator mod

Location: Dropped upon defeating Alesis Hernandez.

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two chemicals, one synthetic fiber

Uncommon ranged Liquidator mod

Location: The subway when you first reach Venice Beach.

Resources required: Eight scrap, one gunpowder, one chemical, one synthetic fiber

Mutilator mods

Dealing damage with a mutilator mod increases physical damage, but also applies the weakened effect. While this doesn’t take zombies down any quicker, hitting a weakened zombie instead boosts your stamina, so you can carry out more heavy attacks.

Uncommon melee Mutilator mod

Location: Carpenter’s workbench where you meet Jessie

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two blades, one alloy

Puncturator mods

Punch holes in those zombies to inflict bleed damage as well as the additional damage boost. Successive hits with a puncturator weapon also afflicts the victim – if you can call them that – with the bleeding effect.

Uncommon melee Puncturator mod

Resources required: Six scrap, four fasteners, two wire, one alloy

Rare melee Puncturator mod

Resources required: Eight scrap, six fasteners, four wire, three alloy

Uncommon ranged Puncturator mod

Resources required: Eight scrap, one gunpowder, one wire, one alloy

Consumable blueprints

There are also six consumable blueprints to find around LA. These are crucial items, like Med kits and ammo, that you can buy from traders or pick up around the environment, but you might still find yourself in a tough spot if you run out. The six consumable blueprints are:

Med Kit

Heavy Rounds

Nailgun Cartridge

Pistol Rounds

Rifle Rounds

Shotgun Shells

Those are all of the Dead Island 2 blueprints we’ve found so far, and the ones you’ll likely come across playing the main questline. As we uncover more during side quests and from exploring the environment, we’ll add them right here. For more comprehension of the many mechanics this zombie game has to offer, you might want to familiarise yourself with all of the Dead Island 2 skill cards, and where to find fuses. We’ve also got some handy Dead Island 2 tips if you’re just getting started in HELL-A.