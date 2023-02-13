Dead Island 2 release date now a week early as zombie game goes gold

A wonderful surprise for zombie game fans – the Dead Island 2 release date has been moved forward by an entire week, as developer Dambuster Studios announces that the long-awaited sequel has finally gone gold, and will now hit PC and the Epic Games Store seven days early, though we’re still waiting to hear about a Dead Island 2 Steam launch.

Previously, the Dead Island 2 release date was slated for April 28, but Dambuster has now announced that the game will instead ship out a week earlier.

The Dead Island 2 PC release is now set for April 21, with Dambuster sharing a cheeky new trailer announcing the new date.

As the screen is covered by fan comments like “when are you going to release the game?” and “are you ever going to release this game?” an extremely confident voice butts in to proudly announce “abso-f***ing-lutely.”

Set in exaggerated versions of San Francisco and Los Angeles, Dead Island 2 aims to up the zombie genre gore with enhanced dismemberment and, for want of a better phrase, a melting system. Chop into a zombie with an axe, and you can watch the blade cutting through flesh and bone. Pour acid on them, and they’ll fall to pieces right in front of your eyes.

“You asked for it, you got it,” Dambuster Studios says

“Dead Island 2 went gold and it’s coming out a week early. See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.” The game is currently confirmed for Epic Games Store, but there is still no date for a launch on Steam. Hopefully, though, this will follow shortly.

Check out some Dead Island 2 gameplay if you want to see the open-world game in action. Alternatively, take a look at some of the other best upcoming games on their way in 2023.