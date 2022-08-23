Dead Island 2 release date announced, and it’s set in LA

The rumours were accurate: a Dead Island 2 release date has been formally announced, and it’s arrived alongside a pair of gleefully grisly trailers. The zombie game will launch February 3, 2023, and it’s set in a zombie-stricken version of Los Angeles.

Developer Dambuster Studios was on hand at Opening Night Live at Gamescom for Dead Island 2’s world premiere. The announcement trailer begins in a swish Beverly Hills home, as a zombie slayer dressed like a rockstar awakens from what appears to be a night of hard partying. As he heads out the door to get supplies, we see a Los Angeles that’s been devastated by the zombie outbreak – and our hero doesn’t break a sweat dispatching them in some creatively casual ways.

Here’s the announcement:

And here’s the gameplay trailer:

The original Dead Island was developed by Techland, the studio that would go on to create the Dying Light series, so it’s no surprise to see that the zombie-slaying in Dead Island 2 is similar: there are the brutal melee weapons, a few firearms for good measure, and some truly meaty hand-to-hand combat all thrown in the mix.

Dambuster says Dead Island 2 features six playable zombie slayers, each of whom has their own unique dialogue and personality. You’ll be able to customise your slayer to your playstyle, and Dambuster says you can respec your skill tree on the fly to try out gimmicky builds if your heart desires.

The campaign can be played solo or in co-op with up to three players, and Dambuster says it features “the most advanced dismemberment system in games.”

We’ll be able to see for ourselves when February rolls around.