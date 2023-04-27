Dead Island 2 sale is already here, but you need to act now

A new Dead Island 2 sale brings you the open-world zombie game, which has already sold more than a million copies, for a sweet, discounted price. Improvised weapons, beautiful, sunny, scenery, and more walking corpses than you can shake a chainsaw at – if you want to get in on the Dead Island 2 action, and pick the game up on PC or the Epic Games Store, you need to ditch the slow zombie shuffle and get on this sale real fast.

Like we said in our Dead Island 2 review, this is a spirited and very pleasantly surprising return for the sandbox game series after its troubled, ten-year hiatus. With Dead Island Riptide so far in the past, and so much turbulence over getting the sequel made, you might have expected Dead Island 2 to disappoint, but not at all. Funny, bloody, and brimming with creativity, it is – if I might deploy a cliche – better than it has any right to be.

Developer Dambuster Studios has already confirmed Dead Island 2 is a hit, shifting over a million copies in its first three days. If you want to take the trip to ‘HELL-A’ yourself and stove in the skulls of some shambling stiffs, the best Dead Island 2 deal is right here.

Dead Island 2 Standard Edition is $53.99 (£49.99) down from $59.99. You can also get the Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition, which includes two extra characters and a weapon pack, for $58.49 (£53.99) down from ($64.99).

Lastly, Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, which gives you everything in the Deluxe, plus access to the complete expansion pass, is $71.99 (£67.49) down from $79.99.

You need to go quick, however, as the sale ends at exactly 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT on April 27, and 6am AEDT on April 28.

Check out the full Dead Island 2 map so you know where to head and how to find the best gear. You’ll also want to make the best possible choice out of all the Dead Island 2 characters, especially if you’ve bagged the additional heroes via the Deluxe and Gold editions.