Death Stranding 2 looks like another example of Hideo Kojima’s trademark surrealism. The original game, starring Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux, was a terrific blend of stark, arthouse imagery, high melodrama, and Monster Energy. The Metal Gear Solid auteur may be working on a new Silent Hill game, judging from a small teaser in the trailer for OD, but Death Stranding 2 remains his most prominent upcoming project. Death Stranding 2, however, might not be the full name. Based on a reliable leaker, the upcoming open-world epic might have a subtitle to rival Snake Eater.

The Death Stranding 2 release date is on its way, with the pending open-world game seemingly picking up some time in the future, when Sam Porter Bridges has considerably aged, and the United Cities have been long joined by the Chiral Network. Based on all of Kojima’s previous work, including the Metal Gear Solid series and sadly abandoned PT, Death Stranding 2 will likely be rife with surprises. Even before launch, however, it’s potentially caught us off guard.

According to reputed leaker ‘billbil-kun,’ reporting for Dealabs Magazine, Death Stranding 2 is not the complete title of Kojima’s next opus. Instead, the hotly anticipated, celebrity-studded, auteured blockbuster will be called – wait for it – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Remember, this is only a claim for now. But the possibly eponymous beach naturally refers to the limbo state between life and death from the first game, and Kojima certainly has precedent when it comes to choice subtitles, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater being the prime example. It’s also worth noting that the Death Stranding 2 trailer from the 2022 Tokyo Game Awards, as shared by the official PlayStation YouTube channel, refers to ‘Death Stranding 2’ as a “working title.”

As well as Death Stranding 2, Kojima is directing the still-enigmatic OD, starring Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier. The game’s first trailer contains hidden letters that spell the word ‘Atami,’ the name of a city in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture. The two characters used to spell Shizuoka in Japanese roughly translate to ‘silent’ and ‘hill,’ potentially signaling that OD is connected to the returning horror game series.

As we wait on Death Stranding 2, take a look at the other best upcoming PC games on their way to you in 2024. You can also peruse the best survival games, if you miss the rugged terrain of the United Cities.

