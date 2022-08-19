Death Stranding confirmed for PC Game Pass

Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass, with the original version of Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima’s open-world game, rather than the director’s cut, confirmed for launch on the subscription-based platform.

Starring Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead, and Lea Seydoux from the James Bond movies Spectre and No Time To Die, Death Stranding takes place in a bleak, post-apocalyptic future, where the dead are returning to earth as powerful and vengeful spirits. As a kind of futuristic Amazon delivery driver, your task is to reforge the former United States by introducing each of them onto the mysterious “chiral network”. There are stealth sections, melee combat, crafting, and some superb roles for Mads Mikkelsen and Hellboy director Guillermo del Toro, who’d previously worked with Kojima on the abandoned Silent Hills.

Death Stranding originally launched as a Playstation exclusive back in 2019, but as more first-party Sony games, like Spider-Man (which, by the way, you can run without a graphics card) make it to PC, it’s only natural that one of the biggest and most unique should follow. August 23 marks the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass, with PST players able to access it from 5pm, whereas EST players can get it at 8pm. If you’re in the UK, Death Stranding will go live at 1am, August 24.

Bear in mind this will be the original rather than director’s cut of the game, which means it lacks the higher framerate, photo mode, and crossover material with Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 which you’ll find in Death Stranding on Steam. Otherwise, this is the perfect way to enjoy Kojima’s bold, open-world follow up,after parting from Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami.

