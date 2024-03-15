Bringing its own dwarven spin to the bullet hell roguelike formula popularized by Vampire Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has just broken past a very impressive 1,000,000 units sold just one month after its launch via Steam Early Access. That’s pretty good going for a single-player survival spin-off from the co-op mining sensation. Now, developer Funday Games and publisher Ghost Ship reveal the first major update for DRG Survivor, which features a brand new biome pulling you ever deeper into Hoxxes IV.

The new Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor biome is the Salt Pits – making it the fourth environment from the main game that’s made its way over to Survivor for players to explore after the Cristalline Caverns, Magma Core, and Hollow Boughs. As with other locations in the bug-blasting roguelike game, you’ll have to keep an eye out for the environment around you, but you’ll be able to make use of it yourself to take down enemies by dropping well-placed stalactite clusters on their heads.

Along with the new biome, you’ll also be able to hunt for Huuli Hoarders and Q’ronar Younglings in the new update. The Hoarders are a particularly elusive critter, and one of the few things in Deep Rock Galactic that isn’t actively trying to kill you. Instead, much like the Scarabs in Elden Ring or Crystal Lizards in Dark Souls, the Huuli Hoarders will make it their priority to scutter off to safety – but you can score a big haul of precious minerals if you stop them in their tracks. You meanie.

The Q’ronar Younglings, meanwhile, are an upsettingly Lovecraftian creature that can roll up into a ball and build momentum to crunch directly into you. Fortunately, they’re lacking some of the more dangerous aspects of their adult form such as the acid spit, but that will likely feel like small comfort when a swarm of them is speeding towards you in a tight corner.

The Deep Rock Galactic Survivor Salt Pits update launches on Wednesday March 20. Funday Games notes that this is just the first of many updates planned in its extended roadmap, which it expects to last for 6-12 months before the game reaches its 1.0 launch. Along with more biomes, expect to see more modes, mission modifiers, weapon overclocks, and, of course, plenty of nasty bugs make their way to the game in the coming months.

Fortunately, we’ve ranked the best Deep Rock Galactic Survivor classes for you so you don’t get lost in the mines. Alternatively, test your ability to stay alive for as long as you can against all odds in the best survival games around.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.