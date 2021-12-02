Deep Rock Galactic devs reveal Season 2 release window

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games has given us an idea of what’s coming up for the co-op FPS game’s second season – and roughly when it’s coming up, too. The devs have teased that Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 will bring a new theme for its round of offerings, with new challenges, events, a performance pass, and more – and it’s due to drop sometime in spring next year.

“We expect Season 2 to go live sometime between March and April, 2022 – first on Steam, and then a few weeks later for both Xbox and PlayStation,” the team reveals on Steam. Noting how ambitious – and therefore how long in development – the game’s first season was, the devs explain that Season 2 won’t be quite on the same level as its predecessor in this regard, though they do make clear that it’ll still be “an impressive update with all the bells and whistles, of course!” Phew!

While the studio can’t reveal the full feature set for Season 2 just yet, it does confirm two to tide you over for now. First up, there are four new secondary weapons on the way, with one for each of DRG’s classes. These will feature the usual round of “mods, overclocks, assignments, and unlockable weapon frames for all the existing weapon frame sets”.

The other detail divulged is the new performance pass, with connected seasonal events. This will once again be free and feature “a ton” of cosmetics to earn and unlock. Alongside the season will come a themed cosmetic DLC pack, though the devs are keeping their lips sealed about that for now.

For those cosmetics you might have missed out on during Season 1, there might be another chance to scoop those up in the future, though the devs are still mulling over options on how to make this work at present. They explain that they’ll have “more to say about that soon”, but do advise that it’s unlikely they’ll go with the option of keeping the Season 1 performance pass as an opt-in as that would cause design issues. You can check out the current Season 2 content revealed so far in Ghost Ship Games’ handy little infographic above.

Beyond this, the devs have even given us a vague idea of when Season 3 might arrive – Q3 2022 as it stands, though that’s naturally subject to change. “That fits fine with our current plan of four-to-six-month gaps between new seasons,” the devs explain. “And, once again, it will come with a new theme, new events, a new performance pass, and the usual slew of new additions and improvements.” You can head to the announcement post on Steam at that link if you’re after the full details.