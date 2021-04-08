Epic’s giving away three free games at once

Another Thursday is here, and that means another round of free PC games from Epic. This week’s giveaway is technically five games, with the release of the brand-new, episodic 3 out of 10: Season Two, but next week Epic is giving out multiple freebies – no technicality needed. You’ll soon be able to pick up The First Tree, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth, and Deponia: The Complete Journey.

All three games will go live on April 15 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST at the usual Epic Games Store promotion page, and will be available until April 22, when they’ll all be replaced by another giveaway. As ever, you’ll ‘purchase’ each game individually (insert your shopping cart complaint here) at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll then be tied to your library forever.

Deponia: The Complete Journey is a collection of all three entries in the adventure game trilogy – think Monkey Island, but with a bit more cynical edge. Pillars of the Earth is a narrative-driven historical epic based on the book of the same title. And The First Tree is a brief, exploration-focused adventure that tells a heartfelt story as you take control of a fox.

So… does the Deponia trilogy once again make this five games on a technicality?

If you’re looking for free Steam games, there are plenty of options at that link.