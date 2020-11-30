PSA: This is your last chance to move your Destiny 2 account from Battle.net to Steam

The PC version of Destiny 2 is now available exclusively on Steam, after years on Activision-Blizzard’s Battle.net client. The switch happened back in 2019 with the launch of Shadowkeep, so regular Destiny 2 players have already moved their accounts to Steam. But if you used to play Destiny 2 and have a lapsed character you want to keep available, you need to move fast – this is your last chance to migrate your Destiny 2 Battle.net account to Steam.

You’ll no longer be able to log into your Battle.net profile for Destiny 2 as of December 1 at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT. So if you started playing Destiny 2 on Battle.net at some point in the past, you will need to move your account over to a new platform or your progress will be lost forever. Destiny 2 is free-to-play on Steam, so you don’t need to purchase the game on the new platform to move over.

This deadline doesn’t affect the broader cross-progression options. You can still move your character to Steam from the consoles, or vice-versa. We’re only losing access to that Battle.net version here.

You can head to the official site to start your account transfer.

