Destiny 2: Beyond Light review in progress – the best story yet

Destiny is about conflict. Not only with the endless conveyor belt of aliens that it feeds into your crosshairs, but political and philosophical conflict. Its lore is full of factions bickering over the best way out of humanity’s present post-apocalyptic state. If this comes as a surprise, it’s because developer Bungie has neglected those conflicts in order to put another unambiguously evil ‘baddie of the week’ on the conveyor belt.

Beyond Light’s new baddie is the first to seriously provoke those deeper conflicts. The result is the best story in Destiny to date, surpassing Forsaken’s darkly personal revenge quest.

The issue at hand is the reappearance of the Darkness, which is the eternal enemy of the Traveler – if you don’t know your Destiny lore, that’s the big white ball that gives you (a Guardian) your space magic, and which uplifted humanity to a flourishing interplanetary society, until the Darkness’s first attack ruined everything. On this occasion, though, The Darkness appears to come in peace, offering magic of its own in the form of Stasis – the first new damage type in Destiny’s six-year history.

But we’re not the only object of its attention. The Fallen are rallying on Europa under new ‘baddie of the week’ Eramis – as explained in a lovely animated voiceover, the Traveler abandoned them long ago and chose to empower us instead, and driven by rage at this betrayal and years of us kicking the Fallen’s insectoid asses, Eramis embraces the Darkness as a means to fight back.

In order to take them out, we have to fight fire with fire. The four to five-hour campaign, then, is about learning to wield Stasis ourselves as we kill off Eramis’s lieutenants. As with Forsaken and Shadowkeep, these ‘Empire hunts’ are recycled after the campaign as repeatable quests, and they’re a mixed bag. Phariks, the Technocrat, is a decent fight by Destiny standards, but Kridis, the Dark Priestess, is as boring and rote a bullet sponge as any in its worst and most unchanging traditions. But after six years, I trust Destiny players have learned not to expect anything too exciting from solo PvE content.

The possibilities of Stasis in high-end content are tantalising - climbing your own ice may be necessary in the raid

As ever, it’s your splendidly realised arsenal of over-the-top guns and powers that makes these fights fun. You only unlock the new Stasis subclasses at the end of the campaign, but you first get to try them out in short, sweet bursts, and Bungie has once again nailed the power fantasy. As I pop the new Shadebinder Warlock’s Super, I wreathe myself in dark ice, reaching into the air for a phantasmal staff and floating over the battle dropping insta-freeze bombs. Enemies creak like old wooden ships as they’re flash-frozen and then shatter like glass, sometimes in a deliciously rewarding chain reaction as the shrapnel damage from exploding ice cascades.

The possibilities of Stasis in high-end content are tantalising. Having one player dedicated to freezing and others on shattering duty could add some real depth to co-op PvE as long as it’s tuned to encourage such tactics. Stasis crystals can be climbed, and we’ve seen trailers hinting that creating your own platforms by shooting them onto walls will be a necessity in the raid. Either of these things would be genuinely new territory for Destiny.

But Destiny’s campaigns have always been easy and simple, and on Beyond Light’s evidence, Bungie is content for them to remain so. Instead, the story is propelled by its writing and aesthetics. Europa is one of the prettiest planets in an already very pretty game, and a wonderful eye for framing shows it at its best during the campaign. I turn a corner: one of the Darkness’s black pyramids looms above a faraway mesa. The music stops. Even Europa’s howling winds seem to die down. It’s disorientating to have my focus so pulled by something so distant – the space around it is almost dizzying. It’s like coming face to face with the alien monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

It’s beautiful and unsettling and, as with Shadowkeep’s horror vibes last year, I wonder what kind of a game we could’ve had if the rest of Destiny were able to reinforce this sense of dread. Instead of open environments designed to support roaming players and endless waves of utterly unthreatening enemies, imagine Destiny’s astonishing sights, sounds, and portentous lore, but with the directorial and design sensibilities of single-player sci-fi horror. I would play the hell out of that.

As I pick apart Eramis’s empire, her desperation – stoked by the Darkness – drives her to more extreme behaviour. This leads to impassioned exchanges on my comms feed with Variks, the thoroughly enjoyable friendly Fallen who seeks to restore his people’s dignity. The Guardian commander Zavala’s scepticism of the Darkness sets him at odds with mavericks Eris Morn and the Drifter, who believe it can be used for good just as the Traveler’s power has been used for evil. Even your most important relationship – that with your Ghost, the friendly helper drone that resurrects you – is strained, because it’s made by the Light. It’s honestly a little heartbreaking to see it watch, helpless for the first time, as you wield the powers of its enemy.

After years of slow progress, this is the most conflicted and believable Destiny's characters have ever been

After years of slow progress, this is the most conflicted and believable Destiny’s characters have ever been. They take positions, butt heads, and even shout – not at unambiguously evil cosmic monsters, but at people like them who’ve simply arrived at different, but understandable, opinions. A glimmer of the potential Destiny’s lore has always contained for engaging drama is finally fulfilled, and more is hinted.

The Darkness-wielders are led by the Exo Stranger, who returns from Destiny 1, in which her infamous “no time to explain” line became an emblem of a bizarre script. This time around, she’s full of explanations about where she’s been and what she’s planning. It’s some of the best, darkest lore in the series yet and has me absolutely salivating for the raid. It’s delivered across a series of quests to further empower your new Stasis subclass, which form part of your post-campaign adventuring. Another highlight is the heist in which I steal a Stasis-firing grenade launcher from Eramis’s city, which features a duel with a towering mech and your Ghost attempting an adorable and hilarious impression of the Drifter’s Cajun accent.

But for every mission like that, there are ten quest steps full of arbitrary busywork, like ‘kill 20 enemies with Stasis’. Yes, we know this is what Destiny is, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying to be asked to waste another 30 minutes of my life running back and forth from the same places on Europa popping enemies that offer about as much resistance as cardboard mannequins, especially when there’s the power grind to contend with, as ever.

Last season was my most intense stretch of Destiny play, and skipping the power grind was a big part of the reason why

Last season was my most intense stretch of Destiny play since Forsaken, and the fact that I got to skip the power grind by farming Black Armory forges while AFK (I dropped my power to queue with others doing the same – I apologise for absolutely nothing) was a big part of the reason why. As a long-term player who’s trying to get raid ready, my grind fatigue is probably extreme, but I still say it’s time for a fundamental rethink of the way power works.

Aside from the campaign and post-campaign quests, Beyond Light offers two new strikes, but sadly they’re pretty underwhelming. One is a rehash of the most annoying strike to ever exist in Destiny 1, albeit with a revised and much-improved boss room. The other, the Glassway, has a unique and very cool section in which you drain Vex fluid from a lake in real time, revealing the path onward in its depths. Otherwise, it’s linear and very straightforward, with no new or interesting mechanics.

Thankfully, the streamlining of Destiny’s PvPvE mode, Gambit, is a success, but Stasis is wreaking havoc in the Crucible, its PvP mode. Getting frozen is effectively a death sentence right now, and every class can use the new Coldsnap grenade, which unleashes an insta-freezing trail of ice that can track people around corners. Yet one class – Warlock – is more broken still, as the Shadebinder’s melee ability is an oxymoronically ranged attack that instantly freezes anyone I point it at. So Stasis has somehow managed to be highly lethal and ubiquitous, yet also favour one class, all at the same time.

If Destiny PvP was a poor competitive game before, it’s nowhere in sight now, yet no one wants to see Stasis neutered in PvE. Beyond Light makes the case for Crucible-specific balancing to be far more aggressive than it already is, to the point where Stasis powers and the frozen effect should feel very different to reclaim a semblance of integrity in PvP, while preserving the big silly power fantasy in PvE.

To end on a more positive note, I’m a huge fan of the UI and graphical redesigns. The dark theme makes everything pop and the triumphs menu has been sensibly and tidily reorganised, even if it’s hard to care about some of the oddly specific new triumphs that have been added, like the number of orbs I’ve generated on Empire hunts. A subtle but effective retouch has been applied to graphics across the board, as if someone has turned the saturation and the contrast up, creating richer but starker colours.

This tasteful visual refresh caps an overall sense that Beyond Light is a big step forward for Destiny. It’s already comfortably better than Shadowkeep, which, other than armour 2.0 and the pyramid mission at the end of the campaign, left little impression on the game. By contrast, Beyond Light features Destiny’s best story and best writing to date, a beautiful new world, and some stupidly fun new toys in Stasis powers. It’s also thrown a spanner into PvP, taken Trials of Osiris offline for two weeks while bugs are fixed, and is as grindy and repetitive as ever. I am deep in said grind now, with the new season kicking off on Tuesday and the raid coming at the weekend. We’ll update this review with a final score shortly thereafter.