Destiny 2’s install size will shrink by 30-40%, but will need a full redownload

Destiny 2‘s install size is about to get a lot smaller. There is a catch, though, as you’ll need to redownload the space game. Destiny engineering director David Aldridge made an appearance in this week’s Bungie update to talk about some of the backend changes coming when the Destiny 2 Beyond Light release date hits.

He explains that the team first believed Destiny 2 would receive a similar lifespan to the original and that it would have Destiny 3 to look toward. Since Bungie is instead now committed to this one for the long haul, though, his approach has had to change. The benefit is that Destiny 2 has received a bunch of tech investment.

As many Call of Duty: Warzone fans will appreciate, one of the more immediate benefits is that Destiny 2’s install size should shrink by 30-40% depending on where you’re playing from. Aldridge explains that this will be achieved through “a combination of culling unused or replaced content, install size optimisations, and moving some content to the Destiny Content Vault”. As such, you can expect to see between 59 and 71GB knocked off your file size. Sweet.

The trade-off, though, is that you’ll need to reinstall Destiny 2. Aldridge acknowledges this may be a pain to some, but to make things easier, the Destiny 2 Beyond Light preload time will start in the evening of November 9, Pacific time. That means you should be getting around ten hours to get your download done.

Elsewhere, Aldridge also says that they’re making changes to how player face customisation works in a bid to add more options down the line to how your character can appear. Lush.

You can read the full This Week at Bungie post here. If you’re looking for something to help you prepare for Beyond Light, then our Destiny 2 classes guide is an excellent place to start.