Destiny 2 classes – your full guide to all the subclasses, abilities, and Forsaken supers

Destiny 2 classes are the foundation of your character and campaign. Bungie’s solar system is home to three core classes: Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters. There are subclasses within these main roles, meaning there are both broad and fine strokes in regards to how you build your character. Want to know what those are? We’ve got the full lowdown on every subclass.

Each subclass has three core abilities that will recharge over time: a grenade, a class ability, and a melee power (you’ll always be able to make a melee attack, but it’ll have an additional effect when your melee power is charged).

Each subclass also has a unique and devastating ‘super’ ability on a much longer cooldown, and a choice of two perk trees, which will further modify all these powers. Destiny 2 currently features three subclasses for each class, one for each elemental power; Arc, Solar, and Void. The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, will add a fourth elemental power: Stasis. That means there will be a new Destiny 2 Stasis subclass arriving for each Guardian class in Destiny 2. Stasis subclasses will be customisable using Destiny 2 Aspects and Fragments, which can be discovered in the world and used to upgrade your abilities.

The Destiny 2 classes are:

How to unlock Destiny 2 subclasses

At the start of your Destiny 2 campaign, you will only have access to a single subclass. This will be the newest ability set for your main class, so Arcstrider, Sentinel, or Dawnblade depending on if you’re a Hunter, Titan, or Warlock respectively. To unlock your second and third Destiny 2 subclasses you’ll need to find a subclass relic.

These have a high chance to drop from any chest in the game after you’ve reached the necessary level threshold, which seems to be level seven for the first, and level 14 or 15 for the second. Once you have your relic, you’ll need to charge it by killing things. When it’s fully charged, you’ll get given a special mission. Complete that to unlock your new subclass.

Stasis grenades

Each Stasis-using class will have the following grenades to choose from:

Glacier Grenade – A grenade that creates a wall of Stasis crystals, freezing nearby enemies inside. When these crystals are destroyed, they damage nearby enemies.

– A grenade that creates a wall of Stasis crystals, freezing nearby enemies inside. When these crystals are destroyed, they damage nearby enemies. Coldsnap Grenade – A grenade that creates a wave of Stasis energy that freezes the closest nearby enemy, and up to two additional enemies nearby.

– A grenade that creates a wave of Stasis energy that freezes the closest nearby enemy, and up to two additional enemies nearby. Duskfield Grenade – These grenades create Stasis fields which suck enemies inside them. Trapped enemies will be slowed and eventually frozen.

Destiny 2: Forsaken supers and subclasses

The Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion added nine new subclass paths to the game, which include brand new or highly modified super abilities. These change the playstyle of every one of the game’s existing subclasses, providing each with a brand new lease of life.

The Destiny 2: Forsaken supers are:

Warlock Dawnblade

Super

Daybreak – weave Solar Light into blades and smite your foes from the skies

Grenades

Solar Grenade – a grenade that creates a flare of Solar Light that continually damages enemies trapped inside.

– a grenade that creates a flare of Solar Light that continually damages enemies trapped inside. Firebolt Grenade – a grenade that unleashes bolts of Solar Light at nearby enemies

– a grenade that unleashes bolts of Solar Light at nearby enemies Fusion Grenade – an explosive grenade that deals bonus damage when it attaches to a target

Class ability: Rift

Healing Rift – conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it.

– conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it. Empowering Rift – conjure a well of Light that increases weapon damage for those inside it.

Jumps

Strafe Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control. Burst Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed.

– jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed. Balanced Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with both moderate speed and directional control.

Passive abilities

Attunement of Sky

Winged Sun – engage your enemies mid-flight. Fire weapons and throw grenades while gliding.

– engage your enemies mid-flight. Fire weapons and throw grenades while gliding. Heat Rises – airborne kills recharge your grenade and melee energy. Casting Daybreak instant refills all your ability energy.

– airborne kills recharge your grenade and melee energy. Casting Daybreak instant refills all your ability energy. Icarus Dash – dodge in mid-air.

– dodge in mid-air. Swift Strike – strike an enemy with this melee ability to burn your target and temporarily increase your movement and reload speed.

Attunement of Flame

Igniting Touch – strike an enemy with this melee ability to burn them and cause them to explode when killed.

– strike an enemy with this melee ability to burn them and cause them to explode when killed. Fated For The Flame – Daybreak projectiles seek targets as they travel and, upon impact, launch a streak of deadly flames.

– Daybreak projectiles seek targets as they travel and, upon impact, launch a streak of deadly flames. Everlasting Fire – killing an enemy with Daybreak extends its duration.

– killing an enemy with Daybreak extends its duration. Phoenix Dive – descend from mid-air to quickly restore your health. While Daybreak is active, descending causes explosive damage.

Forsaken Dawnblade – Attunement of Grace

Super

Well of Radiance – slams your Dawnblade solar sword into the ground, creating a much larger variant of the Warlock rift that both rapidly heals and buffs allies.

FORSAKEN abilities

Divine Protection – hold down the grenade button to transform it into a Blessing bomb, that heals allies and drops collectable overshield orbs.

– hold down the grenade button to transform it into a Blessing bomb, that heals allies and drops collectable overshield orbs. Guiding Flame – a melee attack that burns enemies and offers an empowering buff to nearby allies.

– a melee attack that burns enemies and offers an empowering buff to nearby allies. Benevolent Dawn – regenerates your melee, grenade, and rift abilities when empowering or healing allies.

Warlock Voidwalker

Super

Nova Bomb – hurl an explosive bolt of Void Light at the enemy, disintegrating those caught within its blast.

Grenades

Vortex Grenade – a grenade that creates a vortex which continually damages enemies trapped inside.

– a grenade that creates a vortex which continually damages enemies trapped inside. Axion Bolt – a bolt of Void Light that forks into smaller bolts on impact that seek out enemies.

– a bolt of Void Light that forks into smaller bolts on impact that seek out enemies. Scatter Grenade – a grenade that splits into many submunitions and covers a large area with multiple explosions.

Class ability: Rift

Healing Rift – conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it.

– conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it. Empowering Rift – conjure a well of Light that increases weapon damage for those inside it.

Jumps

Strafe Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control. Blink – jump while airborne to teleport a short distance.

– jump while airborne to teleport a short distance. Burst Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed.

Passive abilities

Attunement of Chaos

Chaos Accelerant – draw power from your Super to overcharge your grenade, making it deadlier and more effective.

– draw power from your Super to overcharge your grenade, making it deadlier and more effective. Bloom – Void ability kills cause enemies to explode.

– Void ability kills cause enemies to explode. Cataclysm – Nova Bomb travels slowly and seeks enemies. Detonations shatter into smaller seeker projectiles. Fire your weapon at the Nova Bomb to detonate it early.

– Nova Bomb travels slowly and seeks enemies. Detonations shatter into smaller seeker projectiles. Fire your weapon at the Nova Bomb to detonate it early. Entropic Pull – strike an enemy with this melee ability to drain your enemy’s life force and use it to recharge your grenade.

Attunement of Hunger

Devour – kill an enemy with this melee ability to fully regenerate your health. For a short time afterward, kills restore additional health.

– kill an enemy with this melee ability to fully regenerate your health. For a short time afterward, kills restore additional health. Feed The Void – consume your grenade energy to regenerate your health. Grants the Devour effect.

– consume your grenade energy to regenerate your health. Grants the Devour effect. Insatiable – while the Devour effect is active, killing enemies extends its duration and recharges your grenade.

– while the Devour effect is active, killing enemies extends its duration and recharges your grenade. Vortex – Nova Bomb creates a singularity which continually damages enemies trapped inside.

Forsaken Voidwalker – Attunement of Fission

Super

Nova Warp – allows the Warlock to teleport short distances using the melee button, and then erupt in an energy explosion. The explosion can be triggered multiple times, provided super energy remains.

FORSAKEN abilities

Atomic Breach – a ranged melee attack that creates a void explosion.

– a ranged melee attack that creates a void explosion. Handheld Supernova – holding down the grenade button creates a short-range Supernova explosion.

– holding down the grenade button creates a short-range Supernova explosion. Dark Matter – any void ability kills heal you and grant ability energy.

Warlock Stormcaller

Super

Stormtrance – while active, Stormtrance allows a Stormcaller to float across the battlefield, electrocuting and disintegreating foe after foe.

Grenades

Arcbolt Grenade – chains bolts of lightning to nearby enemies.

– chains bolts of lightning to nearby enemies. Pulse Grenade – periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius.

– periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius. Storm Grenade – calls down a focused lightning storm.

Class ability: Rift

Healing Rift – conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it.

– conjure a well of Light that continually heals those inside it. Empowering Rift – conjure a well of Light that increases weapon damage for those inside it.

Jumps

Controlled Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with string directional control. Burst Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed.

– jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed. Balanced Glide – jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with both moderate speed and directional control.

Passive abilities

Attunement of Ions

Chain Lightning – deliver an electrocuting Arc melee strike at extended range that chains from the struck target to another enemy nearby.

– deliver an electrocuting Arc melee strike at extended range that chains from the struck target to another enemy nearby. Transcendence – when cast with full grenade and melee energy, Stormtrance lasts longer and fully restores health.

– when cast with full grenade and melee energy, Stormtrance lasts longer and fully restores health. Arc Web – enemies Damaged by your grenades chain deadly lightning to nearby enemies.

– enemies Damaged by your grenades chain deadly lightning to nearby enemies. Ionic Blink – press the Sprint button to teleport during Stormtrance.

Attunement of the Elements

Gale Force – this electrocuting Melee Ability hits at extended range and recharges your Super, grenade, and melee energy.

– this electrocuting Melee Ability hits at extended range and recharges your Super, grenade, and melee energy. Landfall – on casting Stormtrance, fire a bolt of lightning into the ground, creating a devastating shockwave under you.

– on casting Stormtrance, fire a bolt of lightning into the ground, creating a devastating shockwave under you. Rising Storm – your Rift charges faster when allies are near.

– your Rift charges faster when allies are near. Arc Soul – your Rift now grants you or any ally who uses it an Arc Soul to aid you in batlle.

Forsaken Stormcaller – Attunement of Control

Super

Chaos Reach – fires a long-range, intense beam of arc energy. Can be deactivated early to reserve energy.

FORSAKEN abilities

Ionic Traces – arc kills sometimes create Ionic Traces, sparks of raw energy that travel back towards you and can be collected to recharge abilities.

– arc kills sometimes create Ionic Traces, sparks of raw energy that travel back towards you and can be collected to recharge abilities. Pulsewave – should you be injured while collecting Ionic Traces, Pulsewave provides both you and allies a speed boost.

– should you be injured while collecting Ionic Traces, Pulsewave provides both you and allies a speed boost. Ball Lightning – allows you to fire out a long-distance ball of arc energy that detonates after a delay, firing an arc bolt downwards.

Warlock Shadebinder

Super

Winter’s Wrath – fires projectiles that instantly freeze opponents, before raising their staff and detonating the crystal to send out a Shatter Shockwave that obliterates frozen enemies.

The Shadebinder uses Stasis energy to summon a Stasis staff, firing projectiles which can freeze opponents in place. The Shadebinder’s melee attack is Penumbral Blast, which shoots a burst of Stasis energy from the staff, freezing whoever it hits.

Hunter Gunslinger

Super

Golden Gun – summons a flaming pistol that disintegrates enemies with Solar Light. Carries six bullets, each of which can kill a low-tier mob in one shot, but it’ll take two to finish an enemy Guardian in PvP.

Grenades

Swarm Grenade – a grenade that detonates on impact, releasing multiple drones that seek nearby enemies.

– a grenade that detonates on impact, releasing multiple drones that seek nearby enemies. Incendiary Grenade – a grenade whose explosion catches enemies on fire.

– a grenade whose explosion catches enemies on fire. Tripmine Grenade – an explosive grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates upon enemies who pass through its laser trigger.

Class ability: Dodge

Marksman’s Dodge – dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon.

– dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon. Gambler’s Dodge – dodge to perform a deft tumble, avoiding enemy attacks. Dodging near enemies fully recharges your melee ability.

Jumps

High Jump – while airborne, jump a second time to reach greater heights.

– while airborne, jump a second time to reach greater heights. Triple Jump – while airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third jump.

– while airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third jump. Strafe Jump – while airborne, jump a second time with strong directional control.

Passive abilities

Way of the Outlaw

Explosive Knife – throw a knife from a distance that explodes shortly after impact with this melee ability.

– throw a knife from a distance that explodes shortly after impact with this melee ability. Chains of Woe – precision kills increase weapon reload speed for you and nearby allies.

– precision kills increase weapon reload speed for you and nearby allies. Six-Shooter – Golden Gun can be fired quickly up to six times, but has a shorter duration.

– Golden Gun can be fired quickly up to six times, but has a shorter duration. Deadshot – significantly improves your ability to hit with Golden Gun.

Way of the Sharpshooter

Knife-Juggler – throw a knife from a distance. Precision knife kills with this melee ability immediately recharges it.

– throw a knife from a distance. Precision knife kills with this melee ability immediately recharges it. Practice Makes Perfect – enter a trance with each precision hit, reducing the cooldown of your Super.

– enter a trance with each precision hit, reducing the cooldown of your Super. Crowd-Pleaser – enables precision damage with Golden Gun. Precision hits with Golden Gun generate Orbs of Light.

– enables precision damage with Golden Gun. Precision hits with Golden Gun generate Orbs of Light. Line ‘em Up – Precision hits with Golden Gun increase its damage and extend its duration.

Forsaken Gunslinger – Way of a Thousand Cuts

Super

Blade Barrage – allows you to throw a handful of explosive solar knives while in the air. Multiple barrages can be thrown in one super activation.

Forsaken abilities

Knife Trick – throw a fan of burning blades that light enemies on fire.

– throw a fan of burning blades that light enemies on fire. Playing with Fire – killing burning enemies recharges your Knife Trick melee.

– killing burning enemies recharges your Knife Trick melee. The Burning Edge – setting fire to enemies recharges your dodge.

Hunter Arcstrider

Super

Arc Staff – conjure a staff powered by arc light, and run around hitting things with it.

Grenades

Skip Grenade – a grenade which splits on impact, creating multiple projectiles which seek enemies.

– a grenade which splits on impact, creating multiple projectiles which seek enemies. Flux Grenade – an explosive grenade which deals additional damage when attached to enemies.

– an explosive grenade which deals additional damage when attached to enemies. Arcbolt Grenade – a grenade that chains bolts of lightning to nearby enemies.

Class ability: Dodge

Marksman’s Dodge – automatically reloads your weapon when dodging.

– automatically reloads your weapon when dodging. Gambler’s Dodge – dodging near enemies generates melee energy.

Jumps

High Jump – upgrades Double Jump with even greater height.

– upgrades Double Jump with even greater height. Triple Jump – upgrades Double Jump with a third jump.

– upgrades Double Jump with a third jump. Strafe Jump – upgrades Double Jump with better directional control while in the air.

Passive abilities

Way of the Warrior

Combination Blow – kills with your melee ability trigger health regeneration and increase your melee damage temporarily.

– kills with your melee ability trigger health regeneration and increase your melee damage temporarily. Combat Flow – melee kills recharge your dodge skill.

– melee kills recharge your dodge skill. Deadly Reach – dodging temporarily increases melee range.

– dodging temporarily increases melee range. Lethal Current – Arc Staff attacks hit twice after dodging.

Way of the Wind

Disorienting Blow – striking an enemy with this debilitating melee attack. disorients the target. Killing a target with Disorienting Blow instantly recharges it.

– striking an enemy with this debilitating melee attack. disorients the target. Killing a target with Disorienting Blow instantly recharges it. Lightning Reflexes – take less damage while dodging with Arc Staff active.

– take less damage while dodging with Arc Staff active. Battle Meditation – when critically wounded, melee and grenade skills recharge faster.

– when critically wounded, melee and grenade skills recharge faster. Focused Breathing – sprinting reduces dodge cooldown, increased sprint speed.

Forsaken Arcstrider – Way of the Current

Super

Whirlwind Guard – spin your arcstaff by holding the aim button in order to reflect back projectiles. A successful deflect triples the staff’s damage for a short duration.

Forsaken abilities

Tempest Strike – sliding before activating melee performs an uppercut with the arcstaff, throwing the target into the air and leaving a trail of Arc energy behind.

– sliding before activating melee performs an uppercut with the arcstaff, throwing the target into the air and leaving a trail of Arc energy behind. Ebb and Flow – all arc abilities electrify enemies, and following up with a melee stuns them and recharges your abilities.

– all arc abilities electrify enemies, and following up with a melee stuns them and recharges your abilities. Lightning Weave – all melee attacks increases reload speed.

Hunter Nightstalker

Super

Shadowshot – fires a non-lethal Void Anchor that slows affected enemies, causes them to take more damage, and prevents them from using abilities.

Grenades

Vortex Grenade – a grenade that creates a vortex that continually damages enemies caught inside.

– a grenade that creates a vortex that continually damages enemies caught inside. Spike Grenade – a grenade that attaches to any surface and emits a torrent of damaging void light.

– a grenade that attaches to any surface and emits a torrent of damaging void light. Voidwall Grenade – a grenade that creates a horizontal wall of burning Void Light.

Class ability: Dodge

Marksman’s Dodge – dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon.

– dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon. Gambler’s Dodge – dodge to perform a deft tumble, avoiding enemy attacks. Dodging near enemies fully recharges your melee ability.

Jumps

High Jump – while airborne, jump a second time to reach greater heights.

– while airborne, jump a second time to reach greater heights. Triple Jump – while airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third jump.

– while airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third jump. Strafe Jump – while airborne, jump a second time with strong directional control.

Passive abilities

Way of the Trapper

Snare Bomb – throw a smoke bomb trap from a distance with this Melee Ability. The smoke bomb sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies are near, slowing and disorienting them.

– throw a smoke bomb trap from a distance with this Melee Ability. The smoke bomb sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies are near, slowing and disorienting them. Keen Scout – sprint and sneak faster, and gain an enhanced tracker. Tethered enemies are marked for easy tracking.

– sprint and sneak faster, and gain an enhanced tracker. Tethered enemies are marked for easy tracking. Deadfall – the Void Anchors fired from Shadowshot become traps and wait for prey. Void Anchors have increased range and last longer.

– the Void Anchors fired from Shadowshot become traps and wait for prey. Void Anchors have increased range and last longer. Vanishing Step – dodging makes you vanish from sight for a short time.

Way of the Pathfinder

Vanish in Smoke – throw a smoke bomb explosive from a distance with this Melee Ability. The smoke bomb creates a cloud that makes you and nearby allies invisible.

– throw a smoke bomb explosive from a distance with this Melee Ability. The smoke bomb creates a cloud that makes you and nearby allies invisible. Lockdown – grenade and smoke effects last twice as long, allowing for strong territorial control and increased damage potential.

– grenade and smoke effects last twice as long, allowing for strong territorial control and increased damage potential. Heart of the Pack – killing tethered enemies creates Orbs of Light and increases Mobility, Recovery, and Resilience for you and nearby allies.

– killing tethered enemies creates Orbs of Light and increases Mobility, Recovery, and Resilience for you and nearby allies. Moebius Quiver – fire Shadowshot multiple times in rapid succession. Shadowshot deals massive damage against tethered enemies.

Forsaken Nightstalker – Way of the Wraith

Super

Spectral Blades – allows you to become invisible in order to get behind enemies and stab them with void blades.

Forsaken abilites

Flawless Execution – precision kills scored while your health is full allow you to become invisible and gain Truesight, providing the ability to see enemies through walls.

– precision kills scored while your health is full allow you to become invisible and gain Truesight, providing the ability to see enemies through walls. Shattering Strike – perform a melee attack shortly after activating Flawless Execution and the target will be debuffed, reducing their damage output.

– perform a melee attack shortly after activating Flawless Execution and the target will be debuffed, reducing their damage output. Corrosive Smoke – smoke bombs now explode in a line pattern, heavily damaging foes and slowing anyone caught within it.

Hunter Revenant

Super

Silence and Squall – a pair of Kama blades which each have a different function. When the first blade is thrown, it explodes on impact, and freezes enemies in the surrounding area. The second blade embeds itself in an enemy and then detonates, creating a Stasis storm that tracks, slows, and damages enemies caught in its radius.

The Hunter Revenant uses Stasis to slow down enemies around them. Their melee attack is Withering Blade, which is a Stasis shuriken that bounces off surfaces and foes, damaging and slowing them. If you hit the same enemy with two shuriken, they will be frozen instantly.

Titan Striker

Super

Fists of Havoc – supercharges your fists and slam the ground with the force of a maelstrom.

Grenades

Pulse Grenade – a grenade that periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius.

– a grenade that periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius. Flashbang Grenade – an explosive grenade that disorients enemies it damages.

– an explosive grenade that disorients enemies it damages. Lightning Grenade – a grenade that sticks to any surface and emits bolts of lightning

Class ability: Barrier

Towering Barricade – a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire.

Rally Barricade – a small barrier that allows you to peek over it while aiming down sights and instantly reloads your equipment when you take cover.

Jumps

High Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights. Strafe Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control. Catapult Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with a strong initial burst of momentum.

Passive abilities

Code of the Earthshaker

Aftershocks – damaging enemies with Seismic Strike recharges your grenade.

– damaging enemies with Seismic Strike recharges your grenade. Magnitude – gain an additional grenade charge. Increases the duration of grenade effects.

– gain an additional grenade charge. Increases the duration of grenade effects. Terminal Velocity – Fists of Havoc’s ground slam attack leaves a damage-dealing field in its wake and deals more damage the longer it’s in the air.

– Fists of Havoc’s ground slam attack leaves a damage-dealing field in its wake and deals more damage the longer it’s in the air. Seismic Strike – while sprinting, active this melee ability to slam shoulder-first into your target and release an Arc explosion on impact.

Code of the Juggernaut

Frontal Assault – strike an enemy with this melee ability to reload your weapon and increase your weapon stability.

– strike an enemy with this melee ability to reload your weapon and increase your weapon stability. Reversal – melee kills immediately trigger health regeneration.

– melee kills immediately trigger health regeneration. Knockout – critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shields increases your melee range and damage.

– critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shields increases your melee range and damage. Trample – killing enemies with Fists of Havoc extends its duration.

Forsaken Striker – Code of the Missile

Super

Thundercrash – sends you flying through the air to strike a targeted area with a hand-held ball of arc energy.

Forsaken abilities

Ballistic Slam – while airborne, using melee will slam you into the ground

– while airborne, using melee will slam you into the ground Impact Conversion – inflicting melee damage helps recharge your super energy.

– inflicting melee damage helps recharge your super energy. Inertia Override – sliding into ammo pickups will automatically reload your equipped weapon and increase damage for a short duration.

Titan Sentinel

Super

Sentinel Shield – summon a shield of Void Light. The shield can be used to attack, guard, and perform a Shield Throw.

Grenades

Magnetic Grenade – a grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes twice.

– a grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes twice. Voidwall Grenade – a grenade that creates a horizontal wall of burning Void Light.

– a grenade that creates a horizontal wall of burning Void Light. Suppressor Grenade – an explosive grenade that prevents enemies from using abilities for a short time.

Class ability: Barrier

Towering Barricade – a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire.

– a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire. Rally Barricade – a small barrier that allows you to peek over it while aiming down sights and instantly reloads your equipment when you take cover.

Jumps

High Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights. Strafe Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control. Catapult Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with a strong initial burst of momentum.

Passive abilities

Code of the Protector

Rally Force – melee kills restore health for you and nearby allies.

– melee kills restore health for you and nearby allies. Turn The Tide – your Overshield from Defensive Strike lasts longer and increases melee damage and reload speed.

– your Overshield from Defensive Strike lasts longer and increases melee damage and reload speed. Ward of Dawn – when Super energy is full, press and hold activation key to create a shielding dome to protect you and your allies.

– when Super energy is full, press and hold activation key to create a shielding dome to protect you and your allies. Defensive Strike – kill an enemy with this melee ability to create an overshield around you and nearby allies.

Code of the Aggressor

Shield Bash – after sprinting for a short time, use this melee ability to unleash a devastating Shield Bash that disorientates enemies.

– after sprinting for a short time, use this melee ability to unleash a devastating Shield Bash that disorientates enemies. Superior Arsenal – grenade kills recharge your grenade energy.

– grenade kills recharge your grenade energy. In The Trenches – kills while surrounded by enemies reduce the cooldown of your Super.

– kills while surrounded by enemies reduce the cooldown of your Super. Second Shield – gain an additional Shield Throw charge while Sentinel Shield is active.

Forsaken Sentinel – Code of the Commander

Super

Banner Shield – holding guard while using Sentinel Shield creates a barrier wall of light that blocks enemy projectiles but allows allied bullets to pass through. Shooting through the shield extends the duration of the super.

Forsaken abilities

Controlled Demolition – all void damage attaches a Void Detonator to your melee. Subsequence damage causes the detonator to explode.

– all void damage attaches a Void Detonator to your melee. Subsequence damage causes the detonator to explode. Resupply – Void Detonator explosions partially recharge grenade abilities, and heals both you and nearby allies.

– Void Detonator explosions partially recharge grenade abilities, and heals both you and nearby allies. Tactical Strike – a melee attack that creates a Void explosion, which sets off any nearby Void Detonators. Additional detonators are applied to enemies caught in the explosion.

Titan Sunbreaker

Super

Hammer of Sol – activate to hurl flaming hammer projectiles at enemies, dealing significant damage with each hit.

Grenades

Incendiary Grenade – a grenade whose explosion sets enemies on fire.

– a grenade whose explosion sets enemies on fire. Thermite Grenade – a grenade that sends forward a burning line of fire.

– a grenade that sends forward a burning line of fire. Fusion Grenade – an explosive grenade that burns enemies when it attaches to targets.

Class ability: Barrier

Towering Barricade – a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire.

– a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire. Rally Barricade – a small barrier that allows you to peek over it while aiming down sights and instantly reloads your equipment when you take cover.

Jumps

High Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights. Strafe Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control.

– jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control. Catapult Lift – jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with a strong initial burst of momentum.

Passive abilities

Code of the Fire-forged

Hammer Strike – while sprinting, use this Melee Ability to unleash a blazing Hammer strike that weakens enemies.

– while sprinting, use this Melee Ability to unleash a blazing Hammer strike that weakens enemies. Tempered Metal – Solar Ability kills grant you and nearby allies bonus movement and reload speed.

– Solar Ability kills grant you and nearby allies bonus movement and reload speed. Battle-Forge – enemies killed by Hammer of Sol explode.

– enemies killed by Hammer of Sol explode. Vulcan’s Rage – hammers shatter into explosive molten embers on impact.

Code of the Siegebreaker

Mortar Blast – strike an enemy with this Melee Ability to release a Solar explosion setting nearby enemies on fire.

– strike an enemy with this Melee Ability to release a Solar explosion setting nearby enemies on fire. Sun Warrior – Solar Ability kills restore your health. Grenade and Melee Ability kills leave a deadly Sunspot in their wake.

– Solar Ability kills restore your health. Grenade and Melee Ability kills leave a deadly Sunspot in their wake. Rings of Fire – while standing in a Sunspot, your Solar Abilities recharge faster and your Super lasts longer.

– while standing in a Sunspot, your Solar Abilities recharge faster and your Super lasts longer. Solar Siege – hammers create a Sunspot on impact. While standing in Sunspots, you throw hammers faster.

Forsaken Sunbreaker – Code of the Devastator

Super

Burning Maul – summons a flaming two-handed warhammer that can either strike with fast, consecutive blows, or be swung down in an overhead swing that create fire tornadoes.

Forsaken abilities

Throwing Hammer – throw a solar hammer that must be then collected from where it falls. Picking it up fully recharges melee energy.

– throw a solar hammer that must be then collected from where it falls. Picking it up fully recharges melee energy. Tireless Warrior – picking up your thrown hammer triggers instant health regeneration.

– picking up your thrown hammer triggers instant health regeneration. Roaring Flames – Solar ability kills and retrieving your Throwing Hammer increases a damage multiplier, up to 3x.

Titan Behemoth

Super

Glacial Quake – summons a gauntlet which the Behemoth slams into the ground, creating shockwaves that form Stasis crystals, freezing nearby enemies. The Behemoth is then covered in armour made of these crystals and has increased jumping and punching capabilities.

The Titan Behemoth can use Stasis energy either offensively or defensively. Their melee attack, Shiver Strike, sets off a Stasis explosion at their feet to propel them toward their enemy. They then summon a Stasis gauntlet to punch their enemy and push them back, while also slowing nearby foes.

And there you have it, Destiny 2 subclasses, abilities, and supers in full. There are plenty of variants here to live out your power fantasy. From a burly Titan that’s a tad like Captain America, to a stealthy Hunter who plays like a ninja. And, as we’ve made clear, we like us some PC ninja games.

Anyway, there’s flexibility to these classes, too. The Hunter’s Spectral Blades is a great slaying option for PvP, whereas the Tether is better for PvE as it allows you to create Orbs for your teammates.

Once you’re there, why not check out some of our Destiny 2 builds to really get your set-up rolling? Alongside sub-classes, it includes Destiny 2 Exotics, weapons, and armor, too. Either way, we hope this guide helps point you towards the power fantasy that you want to live out.