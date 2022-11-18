Free Destiny 2 emblem code celebrates Transgender Awareness Week

A free Destiny 2 emblem code in celebration of Transgender Awareness Week and honoring Transgender Remembrance Day is available to all players of the popular FPS game via a code available for redemption on Bungie’s code redemption website.

Transgender Awareness Week began on November 13 and ends on November 19, leading to Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. Although the emblem was initially added to the game in 2021, the [email protected] Inclusion Club used November 17’s This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post to remind players that the emblem is still available and share the importance of recognizing and supporting transgender and gender nonconforming Guardians.

“We here at [email protected] and Bungie as a whole support our transgender and gender nonconforming community, and hope that you will join us in celebrating those who have come before, those with us, and those who will come after us,” the TWAB statement says. “May your lights continue to shine radiant and proud, as all stars are part of the larger sky, and the world would be darker without you.”

“[W]e hope you’ll join us in memorializing those in our community who we’ve lost due to transphobic hate or violence,” it continues. “The transgender and gender nonconforming community faces unique difficulties and hardships, so we once again invite all to show support and remembrance by donning our Be True emblem.”

Transgender Day of Remembrance “honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence,” according to GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), an LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization.

The Be True emblem features a first holding a lightning bolt along with the colors of the transgender pride flag, which are light blue, pink, and white.

Players can claim their free emblem with the code ML3-FD4-ND9, which they can redeem via the Bungie code redemption site.

Earlier year, Bungie released its Bungie Pride Pin 2.0. Although proceeds typically go to support It Gets Better, an LGBTQ+ youth community organization, Bungie shared that all pin sales throughout November would benefit the National Center for Transgender Equality, which seeks to end discrimination and violence against transgender people through education and advocacy. Purchasers also gain access to an exclusive emblem called The Infinite Prismatic. The pin costs $15 in the US or €17 in Bungie’s European online store.

As the Season of Plunder winds down, be sure to enjoy the last few days of Destiny 2 Iron Banner season 18, and don’t forget to also check out our guide to the Destiny 2 season 19 release date and more, which offers plenty of insight as to what to expect in the coming weeks.