Destiny 2 season 19 release date, new dungeon, weapons, and story

Destiny 2 season 19 is on the horizon after what some players are calling a relatively slow period, with a slew of updates including weapon and subclass balance changes, a brand new dungeon, developments on the story, and more.

As we say goodbye to the Season of Plunder in the popular FPS game, here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 season 19.

Destiny 2 season 19 release date, time, and cost

Destiny 2 season 19 begins on December 6, 2022, and will last until the forthcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall release date on February 28 2023. Season 19 will start after the Destiny 2 weekly reset. During the winter, while Daylight Savings Time is inactive, the reset takes place on Tuesdays at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.

Players who own The Witch Queen expansion do not need to pay for season 19 content as it is included in the DLC. However, players who do not have the expansion can purchase the seasonal content for £10 or $12. Players who own The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition already have access to the dungeon. Those who do not will have to purchase a Dungeon Key, which will grant access to the Duality dungeon and the forthcoming season 19 dungeon, for around £17 or $20.

Destiny 2 season 19 subclass balancing

Now that Bungie has introduced the Arc 3.0, Solar 3.0, and Void 3.0 subclass reworks into the game, it seems season 19 will take some time to balance these changes. Bungie outlined those changes in a lengthy recent post in the company’s This Week at Bungie (TWAB) series. However, the game developer made it clear that this is not intended to constitute large-scale energy economy tuning, as the team plans to wait until the launch of the Strand subclass to ensure all subclasses balance against one another.

However, Bungie announced a variety of tweaks to the existing subclasses, including some changes to class-based abilities, Aspects, and Fragments.

Destiny 2 season 19 story, dungeon, and events

While Bungie has been mum on the storyline content for season 19, which is still known to players as Season of [REDACTED], it will likely put together the pieces to introduce the previously-announced Strand subclass and Lightfall expansion content. One Twitter account known to leak Destiny 2 information suggests that two characters who played an important role in a previous DLC will make a return. However, we can’t comment on the accuracy of this claim. Developers also confirmed Devrim Kay and Failsafe would be getting minor changes as the Bungie team works to overhaul the game’s reputation system. Players will also no longer be able to purchase sunset weapons from these vendors.

Bungie developers confirmed via TWAB that season 19 will introduce players to a new dungeon. This indicates that the dungeon will not be a rework of preexisting content, such as the revamped King’s Fall raid released in season 18, but will constitute an entirely new activity.

Starting in season 17, Bungie limited Iron Banner to twice per season. Bungie has yet to announce an intention to make the activity more frequent, so players can expect two Iron Banner weeks throughout the season.

However, for the season 19 Iron Banner, the Bungie team has suggested it wouldn’t be incorporating Control or Rift but promised “a familiar mode with a unique experience,” indicating it could be a reworked version of Mayhem or the Scorched game mode, which allows Guardians to use scorch cannons.

Players can also anticipate The Dawning, an annual event hosted by “space grandma” Eva Levante. Guardians will receive rewards for earning “Dawning Spirit.” However, as Bungie has recently introduced changes to longtime event formats, including additional opportunities for cosmetics via event cards, players can expect at least some minor changes to The Dawning.

Destiny 2 season 19 Exotics and weapon overhauls

Bungie has promised at least two new Exotic weapons in season 19, noting that the team would be building anti-champion functionality into it. The same TWAB also shared that a few non-raid weapons would get access to perks from older raids. Hidden in the TWAB is a note regarding replica weapons, the team alludes to a Kinetic Exotic weapon and a Solar Exotic weapon.

Bungie has promised Destiny 2 season 19 would introduce significant weapon balancing changes. Players can expect reworks to 26 weapons, including both buffs and nerfs, a substantial Lord of Wolves rework, and a minor but impactful change to Legend of Acrius. Players can also expect a tweak to the One Quiet Moment perk, as it appears it only seems to work for some players’ playstyles. Bungie also plans to rework 20 weapon perks, will improve Glaive hit detection, and will remove some shotgun randomness.

The Bungie team has already announced it will remove the following weapons from its loot pool, so if you don’t have them already, you should grind to get them before season 18 ends.

Iron Banner:

Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle

Riiswalker Shotgun

Trials of Osiris:

Aisha’s Embrace Scout Rifle

Reed’s Regret Linear Fusion Rifle

Nightfall:

Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle

Duty Bound Auto Rifle

Whenever Bungie removes weapons from its loot pool in an ongoing event, it will typically also bring back weapons from previous seasons. However, Bungie has yet to announce which weapons will enter the loot pool in the upcoming season.

With season 19, Bungie will also allow players to craft weapons from Deep Stone Crypt, and crafting will include a reissued perk pool. Every Deep Stone Crypt raid encounter has a chance to award a Deepsight weapon. Players can also access a guaranteed Deepsight weapon of their choice every week by buying it off the chest at the end of the final encounter. Players can farm Deep Stone Crypt if it’s in the raid rotation that week. Bungie will also reissue these weapons with more recent perks added to some of them, such as Focused Fury and Fourth Time’s the Charm.

Destiny 2 material economy updates

Bungie has also announced its intention to do away with planetary materials such as Dusklight Shards and Baryon Boughs. While players will no longer be able to acquire these currencies as of season 19, they will still be able to trade any spare materials they have remaining to Rahool through the end of the season.

These materials will now grant 5,000 Glimmer per 20-stack of such materials or 250 Glimmer for each individual material.

To compensate for the lack of destination materials now needed for certain materials exchanges, Bungie will increase the amount of Glimmer earned from public events to the following:

Public Events: 3300 to 4645 Glimmer

Heroic Public 10K to 12.5K Glimmer

New costs of upgrade materials are as follows:

Materials Received Amount Received Material A Material A Cost Material B Material B Cost Material C Material C Cost Enhancement Prism 1 Enhancement Core 10 Legendary Shards 10 Glimmer 10,000 Ascendant Shard 1 Enhancement Prism 10 Legendary Shards 50 Glimmer 50,000

Rahool will also now accept Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Herealways Pieces.

Some items that require destination materials will now be replaced with Legendary Shard costs. The game will also remove Materialism mods for Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard and replace the materials gained from Bountiful Harvest with additional Glimmer.

That’s everything we know about Destiny 2 season 19. As you round out the season, check out our guides to the best Destiny 2 warlock builds, best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, and best Destiny 2 Titan builds to cruise through all your outstanding quests before the current season ends.