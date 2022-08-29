Destiny 2 PvP exploit sees skill-based matchmaking completely negated

A Destiny 2 PvP exploit has marred what has been a great start to Season 18. The rag-tag crew at the centre of the MMO’s story and new game mode, Ketchcrash, reminiscent of the old Battlefield Titan Assault, gives lapsed players a reason to jump back into the fray. Those who prefer PvP game modes, however, might run into some issues if they’re on the lower end of the ability spectrum, as some players have found a workaround to the newly implemented skill-based matchmaking in quick-play games.

Traditionally, if you were to jump into a quick-play PvP match, the game would find the best quality game for you based on your connection. This means that you could, in theory, have someone on your team who has never played an FPS before – never even looked at a computer monitor before today. This new player and yourself could also be teamed up with someone who is an elite killer, a maestro of destruction, someone who knows what they’re doing.

Season 18 of Destiny 2 has changed that somewhat; bringing skill-based matchmaking to quick play in an effort to standardise not only the match quality on a technical level but also a gameplay one. The issue with that, however, is some players have allegedly figured out a way to exploit this SBMM to put themselves, and their other skilled friends, into lobbies with newer, less-abled opponents.

Destiny 2 has always been a hotbed for people to find ways around the intended path, being able to cheese an entire raid by yourself seems ingenious and takes a lot of work. The issue comes when this mindset bleeds over into PvP; these exploits, workarounds, or whatever you want to call them are directly impacting another player’s experience, and that sucks.

A user on Reddit added their two cents about the situation: “I’m all for exploits when it doesn’t hurt anyone. This is just scummy.” I agree, NihilisticCoffee. I agree.

Here’s hoping they find a way to create more organic PvP matches, the new player experience is going to suffer badly if this high-level stomp continues. Make sure you check out this guide for more information on Destiny 2 Season 18, and if you are just getting started with your journey in Destiny, this classes and subclasses guide should give you a great head start, just maybe avoid PvP for the time being.